Sundance Hands Out $1.4M in Doc Grants

The Sundance Institute’s Documentary Fund is readying to hand out nearly $1.4 million in 2022 grants ahead of the 20th anniversary of Sundance’s Documentary Film Program.

The $1,396,500 in unrestricted grant money is going to 35 projects in various stages of production. Recipients come from 31 countries, and of the 14 U.S. films, all are helmed by at least one BIPOC or have a BIPOC lead producer (or both). Two of these projects are directed by Indigenous filmmakers.

The Open Society Foundations, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Kendeda Fund, and Luminate are behind the grants. Gucci has also joined this grant cycle with Sundance Institute|Gucci Fund, which seeks to support projects from underrepresented voices that are in development, production, and postproduction.

Past project recipients of the Doc Fund grants include Oscar winner American Factory, Crip Camp, Fire of Love, The Territory and Time.

This year’s recipients include projects that focus on cows that are shipped from Armenia to Iran on cargo planes (Flying Cows), the poetry of the mother of Kalief Browder (For Venida, For Kalief), and the plot of a Palestinian art heist in the 1980s (Theft of Fire).

Said Carrie Lozano, director of the Sundance Institute’s Documentary Film Program, “Our grantees are telling culturally significant stories that will help shift global narratives and effect real change, and it is a privilege to bring these independent stories into the fabric of the Sundance community.”

Added Paola Mottura, Documentary Film Fund director, “With growing opposition to human rights and freedom of speech around the world, it is imperative now more than ever that we continue to provide resources to independent artists at all stages of their career, uplifting marginalized narratives and perspectives from development to impact.”

