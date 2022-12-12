×
Amandla Stenberg Sundance Horror Film ‘My Animal’ Lands at Paramount (Exclusive)

Jacqueline Castel makes her feature debut with the movie that also stars Bobbi Salvör Menuez and is set for Sundance's Midnights section.

My Animal by Jacqueline Castel, an official selection of the Midnight section at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.
'My Animal' is an official selection of the Midnight section at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Before its Sundance Film Festival debut, horror romance My Animal has been picked up by Paramount Worldwide Acquisition Group.

The studio has landed global distribution rights, excluding Canada, with distribution plans still to be determined.

Amandla Stenberg stars in the film, the feature directorial debut from Jacqueline Castel, alongside Bobbi Salvör Menuez (I Love Dick, Under the Silver Lake). Set in a small northern town, the story follows Heather, an outcast teenage hockey goalie (Menuez), who falls for the town’s newcomer (Stenberg), an alluring but tormented figure skater. The rest of the logline reads: “As their relationship deepens, Heather’s growing desires clash with her darkest secret, forcing her to control the animal within.”

The movie is set to premiere at the Park City festival in the Midnight section.

Written by Jae Matthews, My Animal is produced by Andrew Bronfman (The Kid Detective) and Michael Solomon (Black Conflux), and executive produced by Menuez and Stenberg.

Said Castel, “Bobbi and Amandla were my first choices when we began casting My Animal – the synchronicity of their dual commitment is the kind of magically aligned rarity that a director always dreams of. Finding our home at Paramount completed the circle, their trust and support has been extremely meaningful.”

XYZ Films and UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Still one month out from touching down in Park City, buyers and sellers are starting to broker for festival titles. Last week, Netflix picked up the freediving doc The Deepest Breath.

