Sundance Institute Receives Historic Endowment for Indigenous Talent

The Sundance Institute has received the largest endowment in the non-profit’s four-decade history, which will go toward supporting its indigenous talent programs.

The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria has made a $4 million dollar endowment to the Institute’s Indigenous Program. The endowment, known as the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria | Sundance Institute Endowment, will provide support for Indigenous artists from California-based tribes, both federally and non-federally recognized. (Graton Rancheria tribal lands are located in Rohnert Park in Sonoma County, Calif.)

The endowment will immediately establish a new fellowship for emerging and mid-career Indigenous artists who have a project in development or in production. The fellowship will include a $25,000 grant, yearlong mentorship from Indigenous Program staff, as well as access to creative and professional development opportunities and support to attend the annual Sundance Film Festival. The gift will also support the creation of scholarships with the Sundance Institute’s digital learning space, Sundance Collab.

FIGR Tribal Chairman Greg Sarris, who participated in Sundance Institute’s 1992 Screenwriters Lab, facilitated the endowment. “I witnessed firsthand the incredible support that the Institute provides to all artists, but Indigenous talent specifically,” said Sarris. “We are excited to see the creative breakthroughs from future fellows and scholarship recipients. Supporting and nurturing these artists will open up pathways to success for the entire California Indigenous creative community and enable us to tell our stories.”

Sundance’s Indigenous Program was started in 1994 and has supported work from Oscar winner Taika Waititi and Reservation Dogs creatives Sterlin Harjo and Sydney Freeland.

“So much of cinema’s history and the establishment of the American film industry has been created within California, but very rarely has it ever included the people on whose very land sustained it. That’s why it’s so heartening to think of all the artists that will benefit from this generous gift,” said Adam Piron, director of Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Program. “The ripple effect of the opportunities created through this endowment will be significant.”

At the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, eleven projects by Indigenous artists were featured across features, shorts, and episodic series.