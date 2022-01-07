Sundance: Marielle Heller, Garrett Bradley Among Festival Jurors

The Sundance Film Festival has announced its 2022 jury members.

A Beautiful Day director Marielle Heller, Chelsea Barnard and Payman Maadi will judge the U.S. Dramatic Competition, while Time director Garret Bradley, Joan Churchill and Peter Nicks will comprise the U.S. Documentary Competition Jury.

Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic Competition Jury will be filled by Andrew Haigh, director of HBO’s Looking; Egyptian screenwriter and producer Mohamed Hefzy; and MOMA film curator La Frances Hui.

And the World Cinema Documentary Jury will consist of Emilie Bujès, Patrick Gaspard and Dawn Porter, who directed and executive produced the Apple TV series on mental health with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry.

Criterion Channel’s Penelope Bartlett, Kevin Jerome Everson and Navajo Nation filmmaker Blackhorse Lowe will judge the short film programs.

Elsewhere, Joey Soloway, creator of I Love Dick and Transparent, will judge the Next Juror competition.

And the Alfred P. Sloan Prize, which is awarded to a feature film that focuses on science or technology as a theme, will be decided by a jury with Dr. Heather Berlin, Dr. Mande Holford, Tenoch Huerta and Lydia Dean Pilcher.

Ahead of its Jan. 20 start date, Sundance canceled the in-person component of the festival due to the surge of COVID-19 cases spurred by the omicron variant. The festival will movie completely online and is set to run from Jan. 20 to Jan. 30.