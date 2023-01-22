Sundance: “Medical Incident” Causes Stir on Main Street During ‘Divinity’ World Premiere

There was plenty of buzz heading into Saturday night’s world premiere of Eddie Alcazar’s Divinity at Park City’s Egyptian Theatre, and by the time the screening ended, there were flashing red lights on the scene as well.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a “medical incident” occurred during the official Sundance Film Festival screening, but despite earlier reports, it was not as serious as it initially seemed. “The individual was treated and cleared,” a rep for the film tells THR. “No one went into labor. And the film was not stopped.”

Another source confirmed it was a “medical incident” but added that the individual was able to walk out and be treated. They are said to be in stable condition.

Deadline first reported news of the medical emergency, indicating that it was a woman who went into labor during the screening. That turned out not to be true with a local law enforcement official telling the site that “wires got crossed over the walkie-talkies about what actually happened.”

THR followed up with Park City Police but did not hear back as of press time.

Executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, Alcazar’s Divinity is “set in an otherworldly human existence” as it follows scientist Sterling Pierce who has dedicated his life to the quest for immortality, slowly creating the building blocks of a groundbreaking serum named “Divinity.” Jaxxon Pierce, his son, now controls and manufactures his father’s once-benevolent dream.

Two mysterious brothers arrive with a plan to abduct the mogul, and with the help of a seductive woman named Nikita, they will be set on a path hurtling toward true immortality. The film stars Stephen Dorff, Bella Thorne, Karreuche Tran, Moises Arias, Jason Genao, Scott Bakula and Emily Willis.

The team from Sundance selection ‘Divinity’: Moises Arias, Karrueche Tran, Stephen Dorff, Eddie Alcazar, Bella Thorne, Jason Genao and Emily Willis. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Called “true visionary work” by the festival, audience members at tonight’s world premiere found other adjectives to describe it. Reed Belk called it “bold,” “brilliant” and “a total mindfuck.” Kevin Wozniak posted that it’s “easily the wildest and most twisted movie” at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Long before the ambulance arrived, the screening kicked off in a memorable way as guests arrived at their seats inside the Egyptian to find swag like T-shirts, zines and VHS boxes. And when Alcazar took the stage, his face was concealed behind a frightening mask. Divinity next screens tomorrow at Redstone Cinemas.

The filmmaker of Divinity shows up before the screening – and he has quite the look for #Sundance ‘23! pic.twitter.com/JxzRWMX34R — Jeff Goldsmith (@yogoldsmith) January 22, 2023

Cast and crew of Eddie Alcazar’s DIVINITY, including Alcazar, Bella Thorne, Stephen Dorff, and Steven Soderbergh.



Easily the wildest and most twisted movie at Sundance this year.#Sundance2023 pic.twitter.com/PXl6GFdFFo — Kevin Wozniak @ #Sundance2023 (@kevflix) January 22, 2023

Sundance film DIVINITY is Mandy + Blade Runner directed by Gaspar Noe (or maybe @Grimezsz ?) high on ecstasy. It’s bold. It’s brilliant. It’s a total mindfuck. And it’s inevitably the biggest cult classic of 2023. — Reed Belk (@reedmovies) January 22, 2023