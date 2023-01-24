Sundance: Mubi Lands U.S. Rights for Ira Sachs Film ‘Passages’

After screening at the Sundance Film Festival, the Ira Sachs film Passages has landed at MUBI in the US, UK, Ireland and Latin America.

The synopsis for the film reads: “After completing his latest project, filmmaker Tomas (Franz Rogowski) impulsively begins a heated love affair with a young school teacher, Agathe (Adèle Exarchopoulos). For Tomas, the novelty of being with a woman is an exciting experience that he is eager to explore despite his marriage to Martin (Ben Whishaw). But when Martin begins his own affair, the mercurial Tomas refocuses his attention on his husband.”

Saïd Ben Saïd (Elle, Bacarau) and Michel Merkt (Toni Erdmann) produced the movie, which is bound for the Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama section.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Sundance review of the film calls it a “wise and unusually wounding work from a beloved indie auteur.”

Mubi is planning a 2023 theatrical release for the film in the acquired territories, followed by a release on the distributor’s streaming service.

WME Independent and SBS International brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.