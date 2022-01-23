Sundance: Nat Geo Lands Hot Doc ‘Fire of Love’

National Geographic Documnetary Films has landed the worldwide rights to the documentary Fire of Love out of the Sundance Film Festival.

The doc, which premiered in the U.S. doc competition section, tells the story of the French scientists through rare archival footage. Scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft captured the spectacular imagery of volcanoes and died in a volcanic explosion, doing the very thing that brought them together. Sara Dosa directed the feature, which is narrated by Miranda July.

National Geographic Documentary Films, which was behind the Oscar-winning Free Solo, will release the film theatrically later this year.

“We are absolutely honored to begin our journey with National Geographic Documentary Films,” said Dosa. “They champion cinematic storytelling about the wonders and power of the natural world, so there is truly no better fit for our ode to love and volcanoes. We are thrilled to take this next step with them to bring the awe-inspiring story of the Kraffts to audiences worldwide.”

Fire of Love had been earmarked as a big acquisition title ahead of the fest. After its day one premiere, both streamers (Netflix and Amazon) and studios (Sony Pictures Classics) vied for it as the movie garnered rave reviews. The Hollywood Reporter‘s Daniel Fienberg called the movie a “gorgeously photographed, dreamily constructed portrait” in his review.

Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures and Cottage M are behind the film, with Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman producing and Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop acting as executive producers.

Submarine negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.