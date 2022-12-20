Sundance Sets Official AAPI House With Daniel Dae Kim, Gold House and Asian American Foundation (Exclusive)

The Sundance Film Festival is getting an official AAPI house this year, thanks to Daniel Dae Kim, Gold House and The Asian American Foundation.

Under a new banner known as Sunrise Collective, the actor’s production company, 3AD, and the two Asian American organizations will host three days of programming Jan. 20 through 22 at the restaurant Riverhorse on Main Street.

Events will include conversations and panels attended by industry figures including producer Nina Yang Bongiovi (whose Significant Productions has two films in this year’s festival), actors Randall Park, Ally Maki and Sherry Cola, and producer Apoorva Guru Charan and director Saim Sadiq of the drama Joyland, Pakistan’s submission for this season’s Oscar race. Artist James Jean and Linkin Park’s Joe Hahn will provide creative collaborations, with more talent to be announced.

As the final day of Sunrise House falls on Lunar New Year, the collective will also host a party to ring in the Year of the Rabbit, in addition to dinners from restaurateur Simon Kim (of Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse COTE New York) and Los Angeles Chinese-Peruvian restaurant Chifa 國偉.

In August, the Sundance Institute launched a fellowship and scholarship for AAPI storytellers in partnership with TAAF, which was founded by a group of Asian American corporate C-suite leaders in May 2021.