Sundance: Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne to Talk Love Life, Creative Pact on ‘Am I OK?’ at Outfest House

Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allynne, Joey Soloway, Jen Richards and Chase Joynt are just a few of the boldfaced names scheduled to log on for Outfest House virtual programming.

The series of panels and events, presented by Acura, are scheduled for Jan. 22-24 and feature LGBTQIA+ talent from this year’s Sundance Film Festival and beyond. The content will be available to stream for free on Outfest’s virtual platform the OutMuseum. “Embracing this virtual shift for a second year at Sundance increases our ability to bring Outfest’s programming to even more members of our community, not just those who happen to be in Park City,” said Outfest executive director Damien S. Navarro.

The lineup of programming is below.

Saturday, Jan. 22

The Visibility Question: A Framing Agnes Case Study: Co-presented by GLAAD, featuring director Chase Joynt, writer Morgan M. Page and narrator Jules Gill-Peterson, and moderated by GLAAD’s Alex Schmider. Featuring the core creative team of Sundance selection Framing Agnes, which uncovers stories of trans people from a bygone era and explores the complicated nature of sharing truths, this panel focuses on how trans and queer artists are collaborating to tell authentic stories.

Sunday, Jan. 23

From Idea to Screen: What Are the Stories that Need to be Told?: Presented in partnership with It Gets Better Project and featuring Sundance talent Érica Sarmet (A Wild Patience Has Taken Me Here), Jen Richards (Framing Agnes), Joey Soloway (Transparent), Theda Hammel (My Trip to Spain), and additional voices, Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Sherry Cola (Good Trouble), and It Gets Better Project’s Eboni Munn, and moderated by It Gets Better Project’s Brian Wenke. This panel focuses on a range of topics including the challenges filmmakers and creators face in trying to get their stories into the world.

Queer Brunch: Now in its 26th year, the gathering will be an invitation-only gathering of alumni, industry, community and fans of cinema celebrating the LGBTQ+ films at Sundance.

Monday, Jan. 24

Partners in Work and Love — A Talk With the Team From Am I Ok?: Co-presented by ReFrame and featuring Sundance filmmakers and life partners Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne along with the film’s screenwriter Lauren Pomerantz, ReFrame’s Andria Wilson Mirza and filmmaker Fawzia Mirza. Up for discussion: Each couple’s coexistence as both work and life partners in the film industry.