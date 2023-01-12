Sundance: Roundup of Events, Panels and Parties for 2023 Festival in Park City (Updating)

After two years of hosting an online festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sundance Film Festival returns to Park City this year for its 2023 edition from Jan. 19-29. Film lovers, filmmakers, industry insiders, actors, artists and more are expected to return en masse for the festivities that will also include a packed calendar of parties, panels, concerts, gatherings and networking opportunities in addition to all the big-screen screenings.

Below is a roundup of all of the intel The Hollywood Reporter has gathered thus far, featuring events in Park City. All times listed are local.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Sundance Scoop – Day One

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St., 1:30-2:30 p.m.

A conversation and Q&A for media featuring Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente, Sundance director of programming Kim Yutani, senior programmer and strategic initiatives director John Nein with moderator Eugene Hernandez, incoming Sundance festival director and head of public programming.

Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance Presented by IMDbPro

Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, 1388 Center Dr., Park City, 7:15 p.m.

The Sundance Institute presents kick-off festivities for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with a program that honors Luca Guadagnino, Ryan Coogler, Nikyatu Jusu, W. Kamau Bell and others, a performance by Grammy Award winners Indigo Girls and a seated dinner. Proceeds from the event will support the Institute’s year-round work, and it’s all possible thanks to support from George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, Acura and Variety. Tickets and packages here.

Friday, Jan. 20

Cinema Café Series

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St., Jan. 20-23, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The doors are open again at Cinema Café, where the culture of conversation is reinvigorated through a series of informal chats featuring special guests for thought–provoking encounters, presented by Audible.

Acura Festival Village & Acura Energy Stage and Energy Lab

Acura Festival Village is 480 Swede Alley; Acura Energy Lab is 364 Main St., daily programming

Fest sponsor Acura will have its largest presence ever as the official vehicle and presenting sponsor of the fest for a 13th consecutive year. New for 2023: Acura has expanded to include two venues (Acura Energy Stage and Energy Lab) supporting the indie creative community with programming from Jan. 20-23 along with a fleet of Acura MDX and MDX Type S performance SUVs (official vehicle of Sundance) traversing the streets of Park City, Utah and Acura’s full lineup of performance vehicles on display. The Energy Lab will be the brand’s all-new second location that will feature an energized experience with a photobooth and an interactive art installation. DJs will perform and refreshments will be available. Energy Stage will feature performances, parties, interactive experiences and interviews with talent.

Sunrise House

Riverhorse on Main, 540 Main St., daily from Jan. 20-22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Daniel Dae Kim’s 3AD teams with Gold House and the Asian American Foundation (TAAF) to mount the Sunrise House, the official pan-AAPI house of the Sundance Film Festival. Daily programming will feature panels, networking, performances, events and more. Official program to be announced shortly. More here.

Shabbat Tent presents the annual Shabbat Lounge

Address provided upon RSVP, daily from Jan. 20-22

The Shabbat Lounge returns to Sundance with a program of events that will include the signature Friday night Shabbat dinner, a Friday night Oneg Soirée, Saturday L’Chaim Cholent Chill, Saturday night Havdallah concert and a Sunday Jewish filmmakers and friends brunch. All events are complimentary with RSVP and include food and hot drinks. All are welcome. (RSVP required: shabbatlounge.org) Guests over the years have included Idris Elba, Dr. Ruth, producer Jessica Elbaum, producer Rafi Marmor, Peter Yarrow, Omar Miller, producer Raphael Margules, director Bianca Stigter, producer Sara Bernstein, Craig Emanuel, Adam Neuhaus of ESPN Films, director Lydia Dean Pilcher and more.

The Latinx House

268 Main St., daily programming from Jan. 20-22

The house returns to Park City, expanding its Sundance partnership and highlighting the footprint made by Latinx creators. The Latinx House will be involved with cross-cultural programming (alongside other houses including the new AAPI house) with screenings and panels around the 20th anniversary of Real Women Have Curves, La Pecera and more, hosting the Women in Sundance overflow event, facilitating talks on Latinx representation and new Latinx identities and hosting parties with performances and comedy by Aida Rodriguez. Additional guests and panel announcements to come.

Sommsation Lounge

408 Main St., daily Jan. 20-22

During the fest’s first weekend, Sommsation will offer a limited number of curated Sommelier-led wine tasting experiences for wine-lovers and Sundance attendees to book. The private wine experiences will be led by the brand’s sommeliers and are reservation only from 2-6 p.m. daily and can be booked via Concierge@Sommsation.com. In addition to the tastings, Sommsation will host private industry events, movie premieres, junkets and panels at the Sommsation Lounge and will be sponsoring several events throughout the fest.

Stanley Pop-Up

The Cabin, 427 Main St., daily Jan. 20-22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

A free activation mounted by the makers of the vacuum-insulated, stylish food/drinkware products, the official drinkware and sustainability partner of this year’s festival. Programming on offer will include a latte art class, build your own hot cocoa bar, aura readings, musical performances (by The National Parks, Bri Ray, DJ Joune, Drew Holcomb and more), poetry readings (in partnership with SLAM) and more.

Color of Change: Hollywood, Racism and the New Age of Censorship

The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

In a conversational format, Color Of Change president Rashad Robinson and the African American Policy Forum founder Kimberlé Crenshaw address marginalization, censorship and what Hollywood’s role should be moving forward.

Cinema Café Conversation

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Alison O’Daniel (The Tuba Thieves), D Smith (Kokomo City) and Walé Oyéjidé (Bravo, Burkina!) with moderator Rishi Rajani (A Thousand and One)

Complicating Representation

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St., 2-3:30 p.m.

This panel will provide a chance for creators impacted by current interest in diversity in Hollywood to discuss the struggles, boons, doubts and responsibilities of balancing more grassroots, edgy artistic spaces. Featuring Zackary Drucker (The Stroll), Randall Park (Shortcomings), Alethea Arnaquq-Bari (Twice Colonized) and Marlee Matlin (CODA) with moderator Bird Runningwater.

Authentic Storytelling for Docs’ New Audience: Gen Z

The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave., 2-3:30 p.m.

Join Shutterstock Studios in conversation with the filmmakers and stars of We Are King, The Money Shot and The History of Boy Bands about the creative process, technology and keeping truth at the center of the story. Presented by Shutterstock, the panel will feature Aiden Darné, global head of Shutterstock Studio; photographer Miles “Diggzy” Diggs; director and artist Keenan MacWilliam; filmmaker Jon Weidman (We Are King); and filmmaker Dan Bradley (We Are King) with moderator Jamie Elden, chief revenue officer at Shutterstock.

Sundance ASCAP Music Café

The Park, 950 Iron Horse Dr., 2-5 p.m.

For 25 years, the Sundance ASCAP Music Café has celebrated the bond between music and the movies. Join for an afternoon of exclusive acoustic sets from songwriters plus an insightful conversation between the composer and filmmaker of a Sundance title, courtesy of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

The Blackhouse Filmmaker Lodge: Black Storytellers to Know

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St., 4:30-6 p.m.

Join Blackhouse for a deep-dive conversation with Sundance filmmakers and storytellers from this year’s fest. (Participants to be announced soon.) Presented by the Blackhouse Foundation.

Disruption: A 21st Century Dinner

The Cabin, 427 Main St., 7:30 p.m.

An annual invitation-only leadership dinner hosting talent, executives, influencers and more, hosted by actor and Creative Coalition president Tim Daly with Oscar-winning director Barbara Kopple and sponsored by PepsiCo Foundation and Gumbo Coalition

Fair Play premiere after party

Sommsation Film Lounge at Old Town Cellars, 408 Main St., 8-10 p.m.

The post-screening bash for Chloe Domont’s film starring Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Rich Somer, Sebastian de Souza.

Little Richard: I Am Everything premiere party

Fletcher’s Park City, 562 Main St., 8-11 p.m.

CNN Films hosts a private, invite-only afterparty for Lisa Cortes’ documentary about the legendary performer.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment’s Indie Director’s and Creator’s Spotlight

The Cabin, 427 Main St., 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

The invite-only event is a day-to-night activation that celebrates diversity in filmmaking with a program that features conversations, networking, performances and entertainment. Confirmed panelists and performers include Ericka Nicole Malone, Tabitha Brown, Matty Rich, Craig Ross Jr., Wendy Raquel Robinson, Vanessa Estelle Williams, Sha’leah Nikole, Alfred Jackson, Keith Robinson, Angie Stone and more TBA. The scene will feature light bites, warm beverages, cocktails, mocktails, gifting and sounds by Dj Q-Nice. From 5-11 p.m., the venue will transform into a “neo-soul lounge” with live performances by Robinson, Nikole, Jackson and Stone.

Going Nowhere? On Burnout and Attention Crisis

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St., 2-3:30 p.m.

Among many issues that the global pandemic exposed and challenged was an ability to stay focused and inspired. This “Big Conversation” discussion examines what people have learned about themselves and how to resist the pressures of always striving for productivity and success featuring Jonathan Majors (Magazine Dreams), Ruth Reichl (Food and Country) and Adrian Tomine (Shortcomings) with moderator Tricia Hersey (The Nap Ministry).

Disney’s Onyx Collective: Onyx Collective’s Storytellers Showcase

The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave., 2-3:30 p.m.

Join Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams for a sneak peek of and conversation about their upcoming Hulu docuseries, The 1619 Project. Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Oscar–winning director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (Summer of Soul) will take the stage for intimate Q&As discussing the art of storytelling with a lens on cultural authenticity. Presented by Disney’s Onyx Collective.

Adobe Filmmaker Panel: Behind the Edit: New Realms of Collaboration

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St. (2nd Floor), 4:30-6 p.m.

Per an official synopsis: “As technology evolves, so does creativity evolve alongside it. Creating in the cloud invites new possibilities for innovation and collaboration, opening doors for filmmakers to push boundaries and make space for diverse voices, communities and stories. Leading filmmakers discuss creating their Sundance projects, the storytelling opportunities made possible by remote collaboration and the future of editing with tools like Adobe Premiere Pro and Frame.io.”

Theater Camp premiere party

Acura Festival Village at Bob Wells Plaza, 480 Swede Alley, 6-8 p.m.

Acura hosts the official premiere party for the new film from directors Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman. Karaoke bar vibes are expected along with cast members like Amy Sedaris, Ben Platt, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Noah Galvin and more. PictureStart, Topic Studios and Gloria Sanchez Prods. produce the film.

Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala Dinner

Buona Vita, 804 Main St., 7:30 p.m. arrivals and cocktail reception, 8 p.m. dinner

The Creative Coalition is teaming with Entertainment Weekly to host the Spotlight Initiative Awards event that will honor Phoebe Dynevor (Fair Play), Nikole Hannah-Jones (The 1619 Project), Adam Lambert (Fairyland), Luis A. Miranda Jr. (Going Varsity in Mariachi), Moby (Punk Rock Vegan Movie), Randall Park (Shortcomings), Lewis Pullman (The Starling Girl) and others to be announced. Ticket and sponsor information is available here.

Eileen premiere party

The Kimball Terrace, 675 Main St., 9 p.m.

William Oldroyd’s Sundance selection will be toasted at this bash where stars Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Ottessa Moshfegh, William Oldroyd, Luke Goebel, Owen Teague and more are expected. Sponsorship by Audible.

The Starling Girl premiere party from Pinky Promise Studio

The Mustang Restaurant, 890 Main St., 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Pinky Promise toasts its first in-person celebration at the festival by raising a glass for Laurel Parmet’s The Starling Girl, starring Eliza Scanlen, Lewis Pullman, Jimmi Simpson, Wrenn Schmidt, Jesse Burgum and Austin Abrams. Expect to see plenty of pink as that is the theme.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Cinema Café Conversation

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Tia Lessin (The Janes), Emma Pildes (The Janes), Paula Eiselt (Under G-d), Tracy Droz Tragos (Plan C)

Sundance Film Festival with Asia Society Northern California

The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

For the fifth consecutive year, Asia Society Northern California will spotlight Asian and Asian American filmmakers and talent at the Sundance Film Festival. Representative Karen Kwan of Utah’s 34th district is expected to attend along with Anaita Wali Zada from Fremont, Chiaki Yanagimoto from AUM: The Cult at the End of the World, Kayla Abuda Galang from When You Left Me On That Boulevard, Shalini Adnani from White Ant, Liz Sargent from Take Me Home and more.

The Story of Us

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St., 2-3:30 p.m.

This “Big Conversation” event builds on the previous two iterations of Kimberlé W. Crenshaw’s The Story of Us to explore storytelling’s role in grounding the shape and contours of democratic inclusion. Featuring W. Kamau Bell (We Need to Talk About Cosby) with Crenshaw moderating.

#MeJew: Antisemitism, Authentic Representation and Jewish Identity in Hollywood

The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave., 2-3:30 p.m.

A conversation about Jewish representation in Hollywood and how to change the conversation from antisemitism to Jewish pride, featuring Allison Josephs (founder of Jew in the City Hollywood Bureau) and Malina Saval (features editor at Variety), presented by Jew in the City.

The Latinx House Presents Going Varsity in Mariachi premiere party

Acura Festival Village at Bob Wells Plaza, 480 Swede Alley, 4 p.m.

Acura will host the official premiere party for Sam Osborn and Alejandra Vasquez’s Going Varsity in Mariachi, presented by The Latinx House. Utah governor Spencer Cox and his wife, Abby, are expected to attend the screening and event, which will feature a performance from a local student Mariachi band, Mariachi Juvenil de Utah. The film is produced by Osmosis Films, Embeleco Unlimited, Fifth Season, Impact Partners and Ford Foundation.

Power of Story: On Intimacy

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St., 3:15-4:45 p.m.

A frank conversation about the meaning of intimacy and the ways in which we negotiate and guard our space, our need for closeness and our independence, where a group of artists will reflect on their approach to the empowering nature of intimacy in their storytelling and the importance of allowing themselves to be vulnerable. The conversation will feature Ita O’Brien (intimacy coordinator, I May Destroy You), Lisa Taddeo (author, Ghost Lover), actress and producer Dakota Johnson and filmmaker Barry Jenkins in a discussion moderated by Dr. Orna Guralnik (clinical psychologist, psychoanalyst, Couples Therapy).

The Sound and Music of The Pod Generation

The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave., 4:30-6 p.m.

Join the Dolby Institute’s Glenn Kiser in conversation with Sophie Barthes, writer and director of The Pod Generation, a sci-fi romantic comedy about a young couple (Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor) who enter parenthood with help from a tech giant. The film won the 2023 Dolby Institute Fellowship award. Tune in to this in-depth discussion around the vital role sound design and score play in storytelling, presented by Dolby Laboratories

A Conversation with the Stars of AMC/AMC+’s Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St., 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The stars of AMC/AMC+’s new series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches — Alexandra Daddario and Harry Hamlin — discuss bringing Anne Rice’s story and characters from book to screen and their experience filming in New Orleans.

#NextGen Young Hollywood Celebration

The Mustang, 890 Main St., 6 p.m.

The Creative Coalition hosts a bash that shines a light on the next generation. Confirmed attendees include Patti Harrison, Owen Teague, Ana Scotney, Will Pullen and more to be announced at the party sponsored by Hendrick’s Gin

MPAC Hollywood Bureau’s Party at the Park

The Park, 950 Iron Horse Dr., 7-10 p.m.

The Muslim House, founded by the MPAC Hollywood Bureau, will bring together Muslim creatives intent on moving the needle forward in the entertainment industry. This event will feature Sue Obeidi, director of the MPAC Hollywood Bureau; Iman Zawahry, program director of the Islamic Scholarship Fund; Dr. Evelyn Alsultany, professor and author of Broken: The Failed Promise of Muslim Inclusion; Razi Jafri, documentary filmmaker and Sundance producing fellow; writer-director Imran J. Khan and writer-actor Aizzah Fatima. (RSVP: mpacpartyatthepark.eventbrite.com)

Shortcomings premiere party

The Mustang Restaurant, 890 Main St., 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Randall Park, his cast and the team behind his directorial debut, Shortcomings, will celebrate the premiere with a bash sponsored by Marbl Toronto, Saratoga Springs Water, Hendricks Gin, Emface, Sommsation, Fisker and Stella Artois with cuisine by Marbl Toronto. Park will be making the rounds along with Justin H. Min, Ally Maki, Sherry Cola, Debby Ryan, Tim Simons and more.

Monday, Jan. 23

Filmmaker Meetup and Panel: Making Your First Feature Film

Canon Creative Studio, 528 Main St., 10-11 a.m.

Join Sundance Collab for a candid panel with fest filmmakers Tracy Droz Tragos (Plan C), Laurel Parmet (The Starling Girl) and others about the process of making their first feature. Following the discussion, moderated by Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter, guests can stay for coffee, snacks and networking.

Cinema Café Conversation: Fresh Faces

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Priya Kansara (Polite Society), Lio Mehiel (Mutt) and Rich Brian (Jamojaya)

Appetite for Construction

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St., 2–3:30 p.m.

Supported by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, this “Big Conversation” event brings to mind a series of questions: What happened to better living through science and technology? Where’s our science optimism? What if near-future fiction gave us inspiration instead of nightmares and solutions to daunting problems? What if bioengineering produced bacteria that eat plastic instead of people? From AI to genetics, it will be an examination of the bright side of science and the ethical framework scientists and storytellers bring to the idea of progress. The conversation will feature Sophie Barthes (The Pod Generation), Drew Endy (associate professor of bioengineering, Stanford University), Yewande Pearse (neuroscientist & science communicator, founder of Nyewro) and Richie Mehta (Poachers, Extrapolations) with moderator Ahmed Best (Star Wars, co-founder of Afrorithm Futures Group).

Sundance Ignite Kick-Off Making the First Feature Panel

The Park, 950 Iron Horse Dr., Park City, 2-4 p.m.

Sundance Ignite and Adobe will host a panel conversation with Sundance filmmakers that delves into their respective journeys to making features. Reception and networking will directly follow the panel, which is open by invitation only.

New Short Cinema by WeShort

The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave., 4:30-6 p.m.

Why are short films important today? Alex Loprieno, WeShort’s founder and CEO, will talk about his mission and vision with WeShort’s notable advisors from the tech, finance and film fields. The event will feature Sabino Sernia, Paolo Privitera and Mike Plante with moderators Alex Loprieno and Andrea Vailati and is presented by WeShort.

New Narratives in Health Access: The Language of Care

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St., 4:30-6 p.m.

For the third year, University of Utah Health teams up with veteran Sundance Film Festival director Ross Kauffman and others to tell a story of how deaf patients are co-designing their own care with University of Utah Health researchers.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

The Art of Editing Reception

The Park, 950 Iron Horse Dr., Park City, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Adobe and Sundance celebrate the work and craft of the editing community at the annual Sundance Film Festival Art of Editing Reception, sponsored by Adobe. The Adobe Mentorship award will be announced at this event, open by invitation only.

BMI Presents “Music & Film: The Creative Process”

The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

BMI’s signature composer roundtable will explore the role of music in film. This panel will focus on key topics like the dynamic between directors and composers and the challenge to make the best musical choices to support the narratives and keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The roundtable will feature Lauren Culjak (Judy Blume Forever), Jordan Dykstra (20 Days in Mariupol), Heather McIntosh (Cat Person), Lisbeth Scott (The Disappearance of Shere Hite) and others.

Adobe Short Films x 2022 Sundance Ignite – Special Screening

Holiday Village 4 Cinemas, 1776 Park Ave., 8-10 p.m.

The Sundance Ignite x Adobe Fellowship program identifies and supports new voices and talent from the next generation of filmmakers (ages 18-25). Sundance Ignite and Adobe will present a private screening of the short films from the 2022 Sundance Ignite x Adobe Short Film Application, followed by a brief Q&A with the filmmakers, open by invitation only.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

TBA

Thursday, Jan. 26

Spotlight Event: Susanna Fogel on Sustaining a Career

Online event, 4-5:15 p.m.

Susanna Fogel (Cat Person) joins for a conversation about her creative process from script to film and TV, and how to sustain a career with moderator Wendy Keeling.

Friday, Jan. 27

TBA

Saturday, Jan. 28

TBA

Sunday, Jan. 29

TBA

