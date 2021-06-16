Sundance ‘Playing With Sharks’ Doc to Open newportFILM Outdoors Series

Sally Aitken’s Playing With Sharks, the Sundance title about pioneering marine conservationist Valerie Taylor, is set to open newportFILM’s lineup of documentaries for its 12th annual summer series, newportFILM Outdoors.

The outdoor film showcase will close with Corey McLean’s Havana Libre, which portrays a drive to legitimize surfing in Cuba.

The June 17 to Sept. 9 documentary lineup also includes Questlove’s Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) from Searchlight, Jeremy Workman’s Lily Topples the World from discovery+ and Greenwich Entertainment, and Mariem Pérez Riera’s festival favorite Rita Moreno: The Girl Who Just Decided to Go For It from Roadside Attractions.

Also headed to the newportFILM outdoor festival is Misha and The Wolves from Netflix and My Name is Pauli Murray from Amazon Studios, all to be screened at outdoor seatings around historic Newport, Rhode Island.

A schedule of newportFILM Outdoor 2021 screenings and events can be found at the festival’s official website.