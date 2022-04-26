‘Super Mario Bros.’ Pushes Release to April 2023

Illumination and Universal are pushing back the theatrical release of Super Mario Bros. from Dec. 21, 2022 to April 7, 2023, the companies announced late Monday.

The computer-animated film stars Chris Pratt as Mario. The star-packed voice cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek) and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike).

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, known for Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, are directing from a script by Minions: The Rise of Gru screenwriter Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Bros. film hails from Nintendo and Illumination, with Universal distributing in North America and co-financing with Illumination.

Illumination founder Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, the legendary creator of Mario, will produce the film.

Nintendo has been extremely picky about adapting its characters following the disastrous Super Mario Bros. film in 1993. That live-action version starred John Leguizamo and the late Bob Hoskins and Dennis Hopper. Although it was a bomb at the box office, the film went on to become a cult classic.

Universal isn’t giving up the prime December date. Shortly after Mario’s move was announced, the studio said that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish now open on Dec. 21, 2022. Antonio Banderas returns as the marauding feline, co-starring opposite Florence Pugh, Salma Hayek and Olivia Colman.