‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’: Second Trailer Reveals First Look at Princess Peach, Donkey Kong

Making its way from arcade screens to the big screen, the second trailer for Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie gives a first look at Princess Peach and Donkey Kong.

The action-comedy, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, is the first animated film based on Nintendo’s wildly popular video game. The movie, written by Matthew Fogel, features a star-studded ensemble including Christ Pratt, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key and Charlie Day.

In the new trailer released Tuesday, the animated film shows Mario (voiced by Pratt) enter into an arena where he faces Donkey Kong (voiced by Rogen). It then cuts to Luigi (voiced by Day) being threatened by Bowser (voiced by Black), also known as King of the Koopa, who is searching for Mario. The trailer goes on to preview clips of Mario’s journey with Luigi to rescue captured Princess Peach (voiced by Taylor-Joy).

“Come on, Mario. Our big adventure begins now,” says Toad (voiced by Key) in the trailer, and an action-packed adventure is just what Mario goes on. Mario and the crew can be seen in the trailer going through Mushroom World, down Rainbow Road and jumping through obstacles to face Bowser and save the princess.

The console game, Super Mario Bros., was created by Nintendo in 1985 and based on the arcade game Mario Bros. The game also inspired several game sequels, a television cartoon, a live-action film in 1993 and now, an animated movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to be released on April 7. Watch the newly released trailer below.