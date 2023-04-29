Box Office Milestone: ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Crossing $1B Globally

Illumination and Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie is checking off another notable milestone.

The Nintendo video game adaptation will cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office sometime on Sunday, its 26th day in release. It becomes only the 10th animated film to achieve the feat, and is easily the first title of 2023 to do so.

In North America, Super Mario’s projected weekend gross is $37.5 million from 4,204 theaters for a domestic tally of $487.5 million through Sunday. Its projected weekend overseas haul is $69 million for a foreign cume of $533 million and $1.02 billion globally.

The movie has shattered any number of records, including ranking as the highest-grossing animated film in Universal history at the domestic box office after besting Minions: The Rise of Gru ($369.7 million) and the third-highest of any Universal movie behind Jurassic World and E.T. The Extraterrestrial, not adjusted for inflation.

Super Mario continues to play more like an all-audience blockbuster than an animated tentpole thanks to its multi-generational appeal.

Elsewhere at the domestic box office, Warner Bros.’ Evil Dead Rise is impressing in its sophomore outing of $13.5 million from 3,417 locations for a domestic tally of $45 million or more.

Lionsgate’s new offering Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret looks to come in No. 3 with around $6 million from 3,334 cinemas. The film earned an A CinemaScore.

In a fun twist, the rerelease of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi will place No. 4 with an estimated $5.6 million from only 500 theaters.

John Wick: Chapter 4, another Lionsgate movie, is expected to round out the top five with roughly $4.5 million from 2,481 sites, enough to jump the $175 million mark domestically.

Sony’s Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of The Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of The World is proving to be a disappointment. The movie will fall outside the top 10 with a projected opening of $2.6 million or thereabouts from 3,504 theaters.

Numbers will be updated Sunday morning.