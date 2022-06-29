‘Superheroes’ to Open, ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ to Close Karlovy Vary Festival

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Two romantic dramas will bookend the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.
The A-list Czech festival will kick off its 56th anniversary event with opening film Superheroes, the new feature from Italian director Paolo Genovese (Perfect Strangers) on July 1, and will close, on July 9, with a gala screening of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing.
Jasmine Trinca (The Son’s Room) and Alessandro Borghi (Suburra) star in Superheroes as a mis-matched couple — she’s an impulsive cartoonist, he’s a by-the-book physics teacher — whose superpower is finding the strength to keep their relationship together over more than a decade.
In Three Thousand Years of Longing, the star-crossed couple is made up of Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. She’s a lonely academic visiting Turkey; he’s a thousands-year-old genie she uncorks. Three Thousand Years of Longing premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last month. Superheroes was a 2021 holiday release in Italy.
Karlovy Vary on Wednesday also added three Cannes releases to its 2022 lineup: Lukas Dhont’s Jury Grand Prize winner Close — an intimate coming-of-age tale about the friendship between two 13-year-old boys, Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s crowd-pleasing War Pony, about two young Oglala Lakota men growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, which won Cannes’ best first film honor, and Brett Morgen’s David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
International
Crunchyroll Sets Global Theatrical Release for Anime ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’
-
international
Booming U.K. Film, TV Industry Should Invest 1 Percent of Production Spend on Training to Address “Critical” Crew Shortage, Urges BFI
-
-
-
The Race
Film Academy Invites 397 People to Become Members, Including Billie Eilish, Jamie Dornan, Dana Walden and Leonard Maltin
-