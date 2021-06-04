Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis Set for ‘Thelma & Louise’ 30th Anniversary Drive-in Event

Thirty years after driving off a cliff together in Ridley Scott’s iconic Thelma & Louise, Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis are reuniting for a special drive-in celebration to mark the milestone.

To be held June 18 in partnership between MGM and Cinespia’s Drive-In at The Greek in Los Angeles, the event will serve as a benefit for the LA Regional Food Bank and The Geena Davis Institute On Gender In Media. It will kick off with a conversation between stars Sarandon and Davis and moderated by The Hollywood Reporter’s Rebecca Keegan. At sundown, the film will then be played on a big-screen, allowing the drive-in audience to revisit the Callie Khouri-scripted story that finds Sarandon and Davis as accidental outlaws on a desperate flight across the Southwest. Harvey Keitel and Brad Pitt co-star in the film which was nominated for six Academy Awards.

“What was so striking was the intense reaction to the film,” remembers Davis. “Thelma and Louise end up driving off a cliff, and still viewers felt exhilarated by their story. It made me realize how few opportunities we give women to come out of a movie feeling inspired and empowered by the female characters. It changed everything about how I chose roles moving forward.”

Added Sarandon: “When we were filming Thelma & Louise thirty years ago, we had no idea the kind of cultural impact it would continue to have for decades. At the time, it was revolutionary to have two women in a film that weren’t enemies and were having fun together on screen. I think that’s been one of the biggest breakthroughs — today there are so many brilliant female actors making films where women aren’t adversarial to each other and have the power to determine their own destiny.”

