James Mangold in Talks to Tackle ‘Swamp Thing’ Movie for James Gunn, Peter Safran’s DC Studios

James Mangold may be trading in his whip for a trip to swamp country.

Mangold, who has Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hitting theatres in May, is in early talks to be one of the first writer-directors to join James Gunn and Peter Safran’s roster of filmmakers at DC Studios.

Mangold is in discussions with the Warner Bros. arm to take on the feature adaptation of Swamp Thing, the supernatural horror-based hero who is a focal point in the first chapter of DC Studios’ slate.

Gunn and Safran unveiled their slate Tuesday. Swamp Thing was the last of the 10 projects talked about and was tonally the darkest. The executives didn’t mention Mangold at the time as sources say that talks are still in the early stages.

Still, Mangold on Tuesday night tweeted a simple (but moody and poetic) image of Swamp Thing, drawn by co-creator Bernie Wrightson. Gunn retweeted the post, suggesting that the talks were heading in a hopeful direction.

Swamp Thing was created by writer Len Wein and horror artist Wrightson, first appearing in a standalone story in 1971’s House of Secret No. 92. The character proved popular enough that he got his own book soon after although it was short-lived

The character achieved his peak in the 1980s during a seminal run written by Alan Moore and drawn by John Totleben and Stephen R. Bissette. The book was on the foreground of a burgeoning and envelope-pushing comic titles that included Moore’s The Watchmen, Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, Maus, and other works that brought new energy into comics.

It was during this run that Swamp Thing evolved from a simple horror comic into one with a deep elemental mythology featuring concepts such as the Parliament of Trees and tackling complex themes of life and death. The run also introduced another supernatural hero, John Constantine, and its more adult nature led to the creation of the mature readers comics imprint, Vertigo.

Swamp Thing has seen several comics runs since, with the character being folded back into the proper DC universe and he was a part of Justice League Dark, DC’s supergroup of its supernatural characters.

The character first appeared on the big-screen in 1982 in a feature directed by horror master Wes Craven and most recently in a short-lived series showrun by Gary Dauberman and Mark Verheiden that streamed on the now-defunct DC Universe platform.

At Tuesday’s presentation, Gunn and Safran said the new movie “investigates the dark origins of Swamp Thing.” And while calling it a “horrific film,” the character would still be interacting with other DC characters, with the tonal clash a key allure of any mash-up.

It is unclear if Mangold would write and direct Swamp Thing or just direct. The filmmaker tends to do both on his film projects, including his previous foray into comic book movies, 2017’s award-winning X-Men-centric movie, Logan, as well as Dial of Destiny, which is the first Indiana Jones movie not to be directed by Steven Spielberg and will be released June 30.

Mangold is repped by WME, Entertainment 360, and Sloane Offer.