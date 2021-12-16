‘Clara Sola’ Leads Swedish Film Awards Nominations, ‘Nomadland’ Among Int’l Contenders

Nathalie Alvarez Mesen’s debut feature Clara Sola, a coming-of-age tale set in rural Costa Rica, is the frontrunner for the 2022 Swedish Film Prize, the Guldbagge, or Golden Beetle, Awards.

The feature, which premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section in Cannes this year, picked up nine Guldbagge nominations, including for best film, best director and best actress for lead Wendy Chinchilla Araya in the titular role of Clara, a 40-year-old virgin raised in a strictly religious household who begins to awaken to sensual and sexual pleasures with the arrival of an outsider to her tight-knit village community.

Also up for best film are Ninja Thyberg’s Pleasure, the story of a Swedish would-be porn star; Ronnie Sandahl’s Tigers, the true tale of Martin Bengtsson, a one-time teen soccer superstar hit by depression; Erik Poppe’s period epic The Emigrants, starring Sofia Helin and Gustaf Skarsgard; and the documentary The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, about the life of Björn Andrésen, the child actor cast as “the most beautiful boy in the world” in Luchino Visconti’s Death in Venice, a role that scarred him for life.

In the best international film category, Oscar winners Nomadland and The Father are up against Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Danish animated documentary Flee, a contender in the documentary, animated feature and international feature categories for the 2022 Academy Awards.

The winners of the 2022 Guldbagge Awards will be handed out at a gala ceremony in Stockholm on Jan. 24.