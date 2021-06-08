‘Sweet Tooth’ Showrunner Jim Mickle to Direct Fantasy ‘God Country’ for Legendary (Exclusive)

Jim Mickle, the co-creator and showrunner of Netflix’s instant hit Sweet Tooth, has come on board to direct God Country, Legendary Entertainment’s adaptation of a comic written by Donny Cates.

Published by Image Comics, Country tells of Emmet Quinlan, an old widower afflicted with dementia and violent outbursts. When a tornado hits his West Texas town, Quinlan is rejuvenated thanks to an enchanted sword he finds in the wreckage. Which is good as a host of dastardly creatures are about to descend on what remains of the town.

Cates, who is perhaps best known for his popular work on Marvel’s various Venom comics, wrote the six-issue series with Geoff Shaw handling art.

Cates wrote the script for the adaptation, which is being produced by Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer of AfterShock Media. Mickle will also produce.

Sweet Tooth, an adaptation of a DC/Vertigo comic by Jeff Lemire, debuted June 4 to very strong reviews and sits at a 98% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The show centers on a young boy-animal hybrid who sets out on a dangerous and wonderous journey in an America hit by a dangerous virus. Mickle directed four episodes of the seven episode first season and is credited as creator and writer with Beth Schwartz.

Mickle previously co-created Hap and Leonard for SundanceTV and directed In the Shadow of the Moon, a Netflix thriller that starred Boyd Holbrook and Michael C. Hall.

He is repped by CAA and Grandview.