SXSW: ‘I Love My Dad’ Takes Top Narrative Prize

The 2022 SXSW film festival has announced its winners, with James Morosini’s I Love My Dad and Rosa Ruth Boesten’s Master of Light taking the top prizes in narrative and documentary, respectively.
I Love My Dad tells the story of a man who is catfished by his estranged father (Patton Oswalt) in an attempt to reconnect, while Master of Light is a portrait of painter George Anthony Morton. Other winners include Something Undone (episodic pilot) and All the Crows in the World (narrative short).
The 2022 SXSW film festival is the first in-person iteration of the Austin-based fest since 2019. The movie premiered several big studio titles, including the Sandra Bullock release The Lost City and the Nicolas Cage movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, as well as A24 entries Everything Everywhere All At Once and Bodies Bodies Bodies.
The Hollywood Reporter‘s Sheri Linden was among the jurors for the narrative feature competition, along with filmmaker Siddhant Adlakhaand Jenelle Riley from Variety.
Still to be announced are the festival’s audience award prizes. See the full list of SXSW winners below.
Feature Film Grand Jury Awards
NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION Presented by Panavision
Winner: I Love My Dad
Director/Screenwriter: James Morosini, Producers: Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater
Special Jury Recognition for Extraordinary Cinematic Vision: Cast and Crew, It Is in Us All
Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance: Elizaveta Yankovskaya, Nika
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION Presented by IMAX
Winner: Master of Light
Director: Rosa Ruth Boesten, Producers: Roger Ross Williams, Anousha Nzume, Ilja Roomans
Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling: Bad Axe
Director: David Siev, Producers: Jude Harris, Diane Quon, Katarina Vasquez, David Siev
Special Jury Recognition for Acting in a Documentary: Steve Glew, Pez Outlaw
SHORT FILM GRAND JURY AWARDS Presented by IMDbPro
NARRATIVE SHORT COMPETITION
Winner: All the Crows in the World
Director/Screenwriter: Tang Yi, Producer: Haozheng Li
Special Jury Recognition for Directing and Community Filmmaking: Glitter Ain’t Gold
Director/Screenwriter: Christian Nolan Jones, Producers: Maia Miller, T. Popps, O. Valerie Nicolas
Special Jury Recognition for Outstanding Performances: Aphrodite Armstrong, Kyle Riggs, West by God
DOCUMENTARY SHORT COMPETITION
Winner: Long Line of Ladies
Directors: Rayka Zehtabchi, Shaandiin Tome, Producers: Garrett Schiff, Pimm Tripp-Allen, Rayka Zehtabchi, Sam Davis, Dana Kurth
Special Jury Recognition for Visual Reflection: not even for a moment do things stand still
Director: Jamie Meltzer, Producers: Annie Marr, Jamie Meltzer, Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg
MIDNIGHT SHORTS
Winner: Moshari
Director/Screenwriter: Nuhash Humayun, Producers: Bushra Afreen, Nuhash Humayun
Special Jury Recognition for Powerful “Short Trip”: Omi
Director: Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, Screenwriters: Tamar Bird, Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, Producer: Tamar Bird
ANIMATED SHORTS
Winner: Bestia
Director: Hugo Covarrubias, Screenwriters: Martín Erazo, Hugo Covarrubias, Producers: Tevo Díaz, Hugo Covarrubias
Special Jury Recognition for Unexpected Emotion: Les Larmes de la Seine
Directors/Screenwriters: Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Producer: Carlos De Carvalho
Special Jury Recognition for Visceral Storytelling: Something in the Garden
Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Marcos Sánchez
MUSIC VIDEOS
Winner: Desirée Dawson – ‘Meet Me at the Light’
Director/Screenwriter: Alexander Farah
Special Jury Recognition for Going the Extra Mile: Myd – ‘Let You Speak’
Director/Screenwriter: Dan Carr
TEXAS SHORTS
Winner: Folk Frontera
Directors: Alejandra Vasquez, Sam Osborn
Special Jury Recognition for Vision: Birds
Director/Screenwriter: Katherine Propper, Producer: Sophia Loffreda
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS
Winner: Honeybee
Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Emilio Vazquez Reyes
Special Jury Recognition for Artistic Expression: It’s Getting Bad Again
Director/Screenwriter: Sarah Reyes, Producers: Sarah Reyes, Kenneth Rogers
EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION
Winner: Something Undone
Director: Nicole Dorsey, Screenwriters: Michael Musi, Madison Walsh, Producers: Max Topplin, Jordan Hayes
Special Jury Recognition for Unique Vision in Writing and Directing: Pamela Ribon and Sara Gunnarsdóttir, My Year of Dicks
