Sydney Sweeney to Star in ‘Barbarella’ Movie for Sony

Sydney Sweeney is lining up another potential tentpole with Sony. The actor is attached to star in a new take on Barbarella, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Sweeney will also executive produce the project, which is in development and does not yet have a writer or director on board.

Sweeney broke out on the small screen with Euphoria and The White Lotus, both of which earned her Emmy nominations. She also has Madame Web at Sony, with the film that is based on the Spider-Man character due out in October 2023.

Barbarella came from the mind of creator Jean-Claude Forest, who introduced her in the 1962 French graphic magazine. She was a female mercenary roaming the universe in the distant future, taking on various missions. Jane Fonda played the character in a 1968 film, and a musical was produced in 2004.

A number of attempts have been made over the years to launch a new film, with director Robert Rodriguez attaching himself in 2007 to helm a Universal feature that was to star Rose McGowan. Filmmaker Robert Luketic tried to get a project off the ground in 2009.

In addition to acting, Sweeney is behind the production company Fifty-Fifty Films, which is adapting Jessica Goodman’s 2020 YA novel They Wish They Were Us as a limited series titled The Players Club. She is repped by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobson.

