Sylvester Stallone Netflix Doc ‘Sly’ to Close Toronto Film Festival

Sly, Sylvester Stallone’s career-spanning documentary for Netflix, recalling the action icon’s famous performances in Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables, is set to close the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 16 with a world premiere at Roy Thomson Hall.

While a Netflix title, Sly is a documentary film not covered by the SAG-AFTRA TV and theatrical agreements, so the Hollywood actor, writer, director and producer could potentially be in Toronto to walk the red carpet, though his presence is not assured amid the actors strike.

Stallone’s retrospective in Toronto follows a career resurgence on TV where he stars in the Paramount+ dramedy Tulsa King, which has been renewed for a second season, and his Paramount+ family reality show, The Family Stallone, which just finished airing its eight episodes and has also been renewed for a second season.

Netflix also has a three-part documentary series about Stallone’s friend and former box office rival Arnold Schwarzenegger, titled Arnold.

Sly is directed by Thom Zimny (Springsteen on Broadway), who leads Stallone through a Hollywood journey that catapulted him to fame after his star turn in the inspirational underdog story Rocky. His other film credits include Demolition Man, Cliffhanger, Cop Land, Escape Plan and more recently Creed, which earned Stallone an Academy Award nomination in 2016.

TIFF last year had as its closing night film Daliland, directed by Mary Harron and starring Ben Kingsley as the surrealist painter Salvador Dali.

The Toronto Film Festival, which is set to run from Sept. 7 to 17, earlier announced that the Japanese anime legend Hayao Miyazaki’s anticipated final film, The Boy and the Heron, will open the 48th edition.