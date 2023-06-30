Sylvester Stallone Getting a Netflix Documentary

Sylvester Stallone is getting a career-spanning documentary on Netflix.

The action icon will be profiled in the upcoming project titled Sly.

The announcement comes on the heels of Netflix rolling out a three-part documentary series about Stallone’s friend and former box office rival Arnold Schwarzenegger titled Arnold.

The retrospective documentary will be directed by Thom Zimny (Springsteen on Broadway) and will be released in November.

The description: “For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.”

The big-screen star has been enjoying a career resurgence lately on television with the Paramount+ dramedy Tulsa King, which has been renewed for a second season, and his Paramount+ family reality show, The Family Stallone, which just finished airing its eight episodes and has also been renewed for a second season.

Last fall, Stallone sat for a deep-dive interview with The Hollywood Reporter where he talked about the projects and his career hits and regrets. “I feel very immature,” he said. “I’ve always been averse to the quote ‘Act your age.’ Or ‘Age gracefully.’ How do you age gracefully? There’s nothing graceful about you. The older I get, the more I try to embrace my inner kid.”

One thing’s for certain: Their fellow action hero-turned-TV star Harrison Ford won’t likely be sitting for a documentary anytime soon.