Taika Waititi in Talks to Direct ‘Klara and the Sun’ Adaptation

Taika Waititi is in talks to direct Sony’s 3000 Pictures’ Klara and the Sun, based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel, with no deal yet closed, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

With the movie adaptation in development, Dahvi Waller (Mrs. America, Mad Men) wrote the original draft of the screenplay for the Jojo Rabbit director. David Heyman is producing the feature for Heyday Films.

The film will adapt the Nobel-prize-winning writer’s novel about Klara, a robot girl created to prevent teenagers from becoming lonely. The film portrays efforts to save a family of humans Klara lives with from heartbreak.

Garrett Basch and Waititi are in negotiations to share producer credits on the project. Jeffrey Clifford and Rosie Alison brought the project to Heyday.

Columbia Pictures produced James Ivory’s adaptation of Ishiguro’s 1989 novel The Remains of the Day, which starred Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson. Ishiguro will executive produce the adaptation of Klara and the Sun, with Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

Waititi has upcoming Next Goal Wins, a soccer comedy for Searchlight Pictures that will hit theaters on Nov. 17, 2023, as the awards season heats up. Michael Fassbender, Will Arnett and Elisabeth Moss star in the feature, which got its first look at CinemaCon. The film is based on a 2014 British documentary of the same name that follows the national soccer team of American Samoa as they try to make it to the World Cup.

Waititi’s movie credits also include Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder.

Deadline Hollywood was the first outlet to reveal details on the Klara and the Sun adaptation.