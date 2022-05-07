Taika Waititi on How Natalie Portman Will Play Less “Boring” Role as Mighty Thor in ‘Love and Thunder’

Taika Waititi is promising that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is going to be funnier and play a bigger part in the adventure of Thor: Love and Thunder.

In a new interview with Empire magazine, the director teased how Portman taking on the mantle of Mighty Thor will offer a different — and expanded — version of her than fans saw in the first two Thor films.

“You don’t want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who’s walking around with science equipment,” he explained. “You know, while Thor’s flying around, she’s left on Earth, tapping her foot going, ‘When’s he going to be back?’ That’s boring. You want her to be part of the adventure.”

Thanks in part to Waititi’s humorous style, Portman will also get to show off some of her comedic chops. “Natalie’s really funny in real life. She’s kind of goofy and has got a great sense of humor, and I don’t think that was exploited enough in the first films,” he said.

Waititi also briefly spoke about how after around eight years of being separated, seeing Jane again will be a “mindfuck” for Thor. “She’s had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene and is now dressed like you,” the director noted.

As for the decision to bring Foster back into the franchise as Mighty Thor after Portman left following Thor: The Dark World, the Love and Thunder helmer — who was reading the run while filming Thor: Ragnarok, according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige — said it was an unexpected move.

“I didn’t know we were going to use the storyline of the Mighty Thor character until we started working out the actual story,” he told the magazine. “I was writing and it was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?'”