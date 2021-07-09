Taika Waititi Says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is So Wild “It’s Almost Like It Shouldn’t Be Made”

“Well, just between (me and) you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy shit in my life,” he reiterated to Empire. “I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done.”

But now Waititi is clarifying that it’s “crazy” because what he’s created “shouldn’t make sense.” According to the director, what makes the upcoming Marvel movie so wild is how he was able to secure all its various elements — from its storyline to its cast.

“If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he said. “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

The Oscar-winner didn’t just tease why doing the film was so wild. He also shared a bit about what fans can expect from the upcoming film, and he’s promising a “very different” story than Thor: Ragnarok.

“There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder,” he said. “And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos.”

Waititi celebrated his work on the film with Thor star Chris Hemsworth in his Instagram post from June, writing, “Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there’s me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy.”

“This film is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022,” he finished.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to see Hemsworth return as the Avenger, alongside Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Christian Bale as villain Gorr the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman will be reprising the role of Jane Foster, who will become Thor. Several Guardians of the Galaxy stars, including Chris Pratt, are slated to appear as is Russell Crowe in a smaller role.

Thor: Love and Thunder will release in theaters on May 6, 2022.