Taika Waititi Says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is So Wild “It’s Almost Like It Shouldn’t Be Made”

The man who revived Marvel ’s Thor franchise with the 2018 hit Ragnarok says that fans should expect the Norse god and Avenger’s upcoming fourth film, Love and Thunder, to be radically different than the last.

Speaking to Empire magazine for its July 8 issue, director, writer and actor Taika Waititi expanded on an Instagram post he shared at the start of June announcing that filming had wrapped. In the post, he described his work with the cast and crew “as the craziest thing I’ve ever done.”

“Well, just between (me and) you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy shit in my life,” he reiterated to Empire. “I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done.”

But now Waititi is clarifying that it’s “crazy” because what he’s created “shouldn’t make sense.” According to the director, what makes the upcoming Marvel movie so wild is how he was able to secure all its various elements — from its storyline to its cast.