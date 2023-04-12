Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ Kicks Box Office Release to November 2023

Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins will now open in theaters closer to Thanksgiving as awards season heats up.

The soccer comedy is pushing back its release date from Sept. 22 to Nov. 17 of this year, Searchlight announced Wednesday.

Based on a 2014 British documentary of the same name from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, Next Goal Wins is an underdog story that follows the national football team of American Samoa and their coach, Thomas Rongen, as they try to transform from perennial losers into a FIFA World Cup-qualifying outfit.

The movie was originally set to open in April 2023, but had to undergo reshoots when Armie Hammer exited the project after the actor was accused by multiple women of sexual assault.

Will Arnett replaced Hammer in playing a soccer executive working at the Football Federation American Samoa.

Arnett stars opposite Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Oscar Kightley and Lehi Falepapalangi, among others.

Waititi was last in theaters with Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder.