Taissa Farmiga Returns to Star in New Line’s ‘The Nun 2’

Taissa Farmiga is back in the habit.

The actress is returning to The Conjuring horror universe to star in The Nun 2, New Line’s sequel to its 2018 global hit.

Farmiga, who starred in the initial movie, will reprise her role as Sister Irene and joins Euphoria actress Storm Reid in the production, which will begin shooting later in October.

Michael Chaves will direct The Nun 2 following his outing helming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the most recent entry in the Conjuring horror universe. That film opened at no. 1 at the box office in 2021 and pushed the collective gross of those movies over the $2 billion worldwide mark.

Nun was a prequel spinoff from The Conjuring 2 and featured Bonnie Aarons as a demonic nun. Set in a monastery in 1952, the story saw a priest and a young nun, played by Demian Bichir and Farmiga, respectively, attempting to fight the nun’s evil possessions. The movie surprisingly became the highest-grossing installment of any of the Conjuring movies.

Details for the new installment are being kept in the dark but the 1950s period setting will remain.

James Wan and Peter Safran are producing via their respective banners, Atomic Monster and The Safran Company. The duo have produced all eight of the Conjuring universe movies.

Judson Scott is overseeing the project for Atomic Monster, with Michael Clear and Gary Dauberman executive producing.

Nun 2 is set for release Sept. 8, 2023.

Farmiga, who is the sister of actress Vera Farmiga, is currently shooting season 2 of Julian Fellowes’ hit HBO series The Gilded Age with Cynthia Nixon and Carrie Coon.

She was last seen in Pascual Sisto’s thriller John and the Hole opposite Michael C. Hall, which premiered at Sundance 2021. Other recent credits include Clint Eastwood’s The Mule alongside Bradley Cooper and What They Had opposite Michael Shannon and Hilary Swank, which premiered at Sundance 2018.

She is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Peikoff Mahan Law.