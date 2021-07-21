Takashi Miike’s ‘The Great Yokai War – Guardians’ to Close Fantasia Film Fest

Takashi Miike’s The Great Yokai War – Guardians has been tapped to close the Fantasia International Film Festival on Aug. 25.

The sequel to The Great Yokai War, which opened Fantasia in 2006, immerses viewers in the fairy-tale world of friendly Japanese demons from the Audition and 13 Assassins director.

Montreal’s Fantasia genre fest released its third wave of titles on Wednesday, and there’s world premieres for Vincent Grashaw’s southern gothic nightmare What Josiah Saw; Lee Won-tae’s thriller The Devil’s Deal, starring Cho Jin-woong; Bull, the British revenge thriller from Paul Andrew Williams; and the dystopian feature debut Glasshouse from South African filmmaker Kelsey Egan.

There are also first looks in Montreal for first-time feature directors such as Yoichi Narita with Follow The Light, and director/co-writer Rueben Martell’s indigenous horror pic Don’t Say Its Name.

Fantasia also booked Tokyo Revengers, the live-action feature adaptation of Ken Wakui’s manga of the same name by director Tsutomu Hanabusa; Jesse Dvorak’s coming-of-age drama Baby Don’t Cry, and Theodore Schaefer’s road-trip film Giving Birth to a Butterfly.

Elsewhere, there’s a North American premiere of the anime The Deer King, co-directed by veterans Masashi Ando and Masayuki Miyaji; John Swab’s Locarno thriller Ida Red; Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury’s haunted house horror The Deep Horror; and an international bow for Josef Kubota Wladyka’s Tribeca award winner Catch The Fair One.

Fantasia announced earlier that it will open Aug. 5 with the world premiere of the Quebec zombie feature Brain Freeze. That’s after an Aug. 4 special event screening of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Fantasia in Montreal will forgo in-person industry events again in 2021 as it continues to adjust to the pandemic. The Canadian festival plans virtual screening of films and streamed industry events, with only a limited number of in-person film screenings in Montreal.