‘Talk to Me’ Sequel in the Works From A24, Danny and Michael Philippou

A24 is reteaming with twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou for the sequel to their horror breakout film Talk to Me.
The horror flick provided a springboard for the Philippou brothers from making action-horror comedy videos on YouTube to features with a tale of possession picked up by A24.
The sequel, titled Talk 2 Me, will be written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman, and is set to be directed by Danny and Michael Philippou. Talk To Me world premiered at Sundance during the Midnight Selections sidebar and was picked up by A24 coming out of the festival.
The gory film, also written by Danny Philippou and Hinzman, starred Sophia Wilde as teenager Mia who, on the anniversary of her mother’s death, gathers for a seance with her friends. Things take a dark turn as the boundaries between worlds collapses and Mia is haunted by supernatural visions. Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji and Zoe Terakes also starred in Talk to Me.
When speaking recently to The Hollywood Reporter, the brothers said they had filmed some form of a prequel that they hope to release at some point. “We actually shot an entire Duckett prequel already. It’s told entirely through the perspective of mobile phones and social media, so maybe down the line we can release that,” Danny Philippou said. “But also while writing the first film, you can’t help but write scenes for a second film. So there’s so many scenes. The mythology was so thick, and if A24 gave us the opportunity, we wouldn’t be able to resist. I feel like we’d jump at it.”
News of the movie’s sequel comes as horror remains one of the few genres that still dependably draws audiences to theaters, with Paramount’s Smile and Universal’s M3GAN among recent hits. A24 released the acclaimed horror features X and Pearl last year, with the pair of films making a horror star out of lead Mia Goth.
Talk to Me is produced by Causeway Films’ Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton. The film joins A24 horror franchises like Ti West’s X trilogy, with the upcoming film MaXXXine starring Mia Goth, Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon.
