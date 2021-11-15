Tapas Media, ‘Magical Boy’ Publisher, Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Tapas Media, the digital publisher of webcomics and graphic novels like Magical Boy and Eisner Award nominee DPS Only!, has signed with CAA.

The agency will work with Tapas Media to package and sell its original IP, created through its Studio Tapas brand, across TV, film, podcasts and other digital media in domestic and international markets.

“Tapas Media is aggressively moving into producing feature films and television series based on its rich content library of webcomics and webnovels,” Kevin Nicklaus, Tapas Media’s head of film and TV, said in a statement. “CAA will be a vital partner in our strategic growth, connecting us with the right partners to bring our inclusive stories to audiences in exciting new ways.”

Kevin Nicklaus Courtesy of Joseph Puhy

The digital publisher was founded in 2012 by Chang Kim and was acquired in May by South Korea’s Kakao Entertainment in a $510 million deal. Last December, Tapas Media launched its original content division, Studio Tapas, to expand on its catalog of more than 70 originals, including Magical Boy. The series, which follows the story of a trans boy, has 4.8 million views and roughly 132,000 weekly subscribers.

In June, Tapas Media also named Jamie S. Rich, an alum of DC Comics and Dark Horse, as its editor in chief.