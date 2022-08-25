Cate Blanchett Is a Frenzied Conductor in ‘TAR’ Teaser Trailer

Cate Blanchett becomes a frenzied conductor in the teaser trailer for Todd Field’s TÁR, the director’s first film in 16 years set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Blanchett plays the fictional conductor Lydia Tár who, at the beginning of the trailer, stands against a black background and in slow motion exhales smoke from her mouth. That sets in motion a monologue about the meaning of time.

“You cannot start without me. I start the clock,” a voiceover says as Tár pores over a stack of classical music records and adopts a pensive, nail-biting pose.

Through a montage of live action, photos, drawings and other visual materials, the trailer and its narrative conveys a woman veering out of control and, before possibly reaching breaking point, finding exhilaration at the conductor’s concert podium.

TÁR in the movie is considered one of the greatest living composer and conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. The film’s supporting cast includes Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Mark Strong, Allan Corduner, and Sylvia Flote.

The score for TÁR is composed by Grammy-winning composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, the first female composer to win an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for best original score.

TÁR, which opens on Oct. 7, was earlier touted with early footage at CinemaCon.