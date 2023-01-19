×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Sundance: Taraji P. Henson to Narrate Nikki Giovanni Doc ‘Going to Mars’ (Exclusive)

Henson will also executive produce the feature, debuting in the festival's U.S. Documentary Competition Section.

Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for CultureCon

Taraji P. Henson will lend her voice to the Sundance-bound Nikki Giovanni doc Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project. Henson, who has also been named an executive producer, will voice Giovanni’s seminal poems throughout the film.

Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson directed the feature, which will debut in the festival’s U.S. documentary competition section. The doc, according to the project’s description, sees “present-day Giovanni reckon with the inevitable passing of time, while an evocative melding of vérité and archival images act as openings into her mindscape, transcending time and place. The Afro-futuristic lens honors Giovanni’s complexity and transports us on a journey through Black liberation from the perspective of one of America’s most acclaimed and beloved writers, a profound artist and activist.”

Related Stories

Brooke Shields
Movie Features

Brooke Shields on Her Sundance Doc 'Pretty Baby': "I'm a Conduit to a Bigger Conversation"

Son by John Carney,Eileen and Magazine Dreams
Movie News

Sundance Hot List: New Projects From Anne Hathaway, Jonathan Majors and John Carney Will Tempt Buyers in Park City

Brewster, Stephenson and Tommy Oliver produced Going to Mars, with Codie Elaine Oliver executive producing along with Henson. Cinetic Media is handling sales out of the fest

Said Henson, “I’m thrilled to join Michèle and Joe in bringing Nikki’s remarkable work to life on screen. Interpreting and giving voice to her powerful words was a revelatory and emotional process, and moved me completely. This film reflects Nikki’s vibrance and legacy in all its complexity, and I am honored to be a part of it.”

“Taraji’s grace, generosity, and creative skills are legendary,” added the directors. “We were swept away by her embrace and complex interpretation of Nikki’s poetry. Having her join us is truly the Universe at work!”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad