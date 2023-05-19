Tati Gabrielle in Final Talks to Play Jade in ‘Mortal Kombat 2’ (Exclusive)

Tati Gabrielle, known for her work in Netflix sensation You as well as The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is in final negotiations to join the fist-flying cast of New Line’s sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat.

Simon McQuoid, who directed the previous movie based on the video game franchise, is back behind the joystick for the second installment, with Jeremy Slater writing the screenplay for the sequel.

The sequel continues the story of a group of ragtag fighters, versed in the ways of martial arts, who defend our reality which is known in Earthrealm against the Outworld. The first movie, released during the pandemic in both theaters and on HBO Max, remains one of the streamer’s biggest hits to date.

Karl Urban is already on board to play fan-favorite character Johnny Cage, an action movie star who enters the Mortal Kombat tournament in order to prove to naysayers he is able to do his own stunts.

Gabrielle will play Jade, a heroine first seen in Mortal Kombat II, the second installment of the video game series that thrust the title into the 1990s pop culture mainstream. Jade is an assassin who is a friend and bodyguard to the character known as Princess Kitana.

It is expected that some of the first movie’s cast, such as Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson, will also return.

Producing are Atomic Monster’s James Wan and Michael Clear, and Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner. McQuoid and E. Bennett Walsh are also producing.

Gabrielle has seen her character become a significant player over the course of several seasons of You, Netflix’s hot button stalker show that is now in its fourth season. She first garnered notices for her work on CW’s The 100, but gained a following for playing Prudence Night on Sabrina. She also voiced Willow on Disney’s The Owl House. On the features side, she appeared opposite Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Sony’s Uncharted.

Gabrielle is repped by Déjà Star Productions, CAA, and Fox Rothschild