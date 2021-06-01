Taylor Swift Set for David O. Russell Movie

Taylor Swift will be seen back on the big screen, appearing in David O. Russell’s latest feature film.

The movie stars Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and John David Washington, with a massive cast that also includes Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant.

The New Regency project will see Russell direct from his own script, his first time in the director’s seat since 2015’s Joy, starring Jennifer Lawrence. Russell is producing with Matthew Budman.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, with the movie already completing production in Los Angeles. 20th Century Studios will release the project, but has yet to set a date.

The film marks Swift’s first onscreen role since the movie musical Cats, playing Bombalurina in the Universal adaption of the Andrew Lloyd Webber stage show. Her other acting credits include Garry Marshall’s Valentine’s Day and the adaptation of the young adult classic The Giver, starring Meryl Streep. She also was the subject of the Netflix documentary Miss Americana, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Most recently, Swift won album of the year at the Grammys for Folklore, which was the highest-selling album in 2020. Disney+ later released an accompanying doc concert film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.