Golden Globes: ‘Babylon,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequel Among Noteworthy Snubs

Damien Chazelle’s Babylon has already received mixed reviews and struggled at the box office, but on Tuesday night, the film also faced an awards disappointment at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Paramount movie starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt was nominated for five awards but only won one, for best score.

Other celebrated films nominated for multiple awards that failed to win any included Women Talking and sequels Top Gun: Maverick, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Avatar: The Way of Water. Similarly, critically acclaimed buzzy movie The Menu surprised Golden Globes experts with its nominations last month but failed to win either of the two awards for which it was received nods.

In the star-studded best song category, pop royalty Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna all lost to “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, somewhat of a surprise in an awards show that often features well-known winners.

And in the acting categories, the fact that there could only be one winner per category left celebrated nominees Viola Davis, Michelle Williams, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Gleeson and Brendan Fraser on the outside, losing to equally worthy winners in Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett, Ke Huy Quan and Austin Butler.

On the TV side, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Hacks failed to repeat with wins this year while Globes favorite The Crown and buzzy nominees Better Call Saul, Only Murders in the Building, Severance and Wednesday failed to win any of the awards for which they were nominated.

In terms of individual performances, nominees who failed to win the awards experts predicted included Bob Odenkirk (drama actor), Jenna Ortega (comedy actress), Bill Hader (comedy actor), Henry Winkler (supporting actor in a TV series) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (supporting actress in a TV series).

And Atlanta‘s Donald Glover failed to score a repeat win for the final seasons of his FX series.