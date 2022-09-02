Taylor Swift to Keynote Toronto Film Fest

Taylor Swift is set to appear at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival.



The music superstar will take part in an In Conversation With… appearance on Sept. 8 at Bell Lightbox. Swift will also introduce the first-ever screening of All Too Well: The Short Film on 35mm.



“We’re excited to hear Taylor’s version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film, which we’ll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF,” Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO, said in a statement on Friday.



Based on Swift’s song “All Too Well,” All Too Well: The Short Film, which Swift wrote and directed, portrays a young man and woman who fall in love, but slowly drift apart in time. Swift also appears in the short film, along with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.



The short film is soundtracked by the 10-minute version of the song of the same name.



“It felt very natural to extend writing a song and visualizing it in my head to making a shot list and storyboarding it and picking who we wanted as the head of each department and who would help put all of this puzzle together,” Swift, who has also helmed the music videos for “Cardigan” and “Willow,” said during an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival that touched on her short film.



The Tribeca appearance included Swift doing a live performance of the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” There’s no word on whether that performance will be repeated in Toronto.

