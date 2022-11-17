Taylour Paige, Asia Kate Dillon, Raúl Castillo to Reveal Independent Spirit Awards Nominees (Exclusive)

Taylour Paige, Raúl Castillo and Asia Kate Dillon will announce the film and TV nominees for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal exclusively.

Paige and Castillo will reveal the film nominees on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Dillon will reveal the TV nominees on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Both sets of nominations will be announced on Film Independent’s YouTube channel, at 7 a.m. PT.

Earlier this year, Paige won the Spirit award for best female lead for her performance in Zola. This year she also starred in Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick and Mack and Rita opposite Diane Keaton. Paige recently wrapped Beverly Hills Cop opposite Eddie Murphy and Joseph Gordon Levitt.

Castillo has roles in a number of this year’s awards hopeful films, including Elegance Bratton’s The Inspection, Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth and Jeremiah Zagar’s Hustle. Castillo’s role in Zagar’s We the Animals earned him a Spirit Award nomination in 2018. He’s also known for his role on HBO’s Looking.

It’s fitting that Dillon will be part of the Spirit Awards nominations announcement for the 2023 awards, which mark the first time the awards will feature gender-neutral acting categories, as the non-binary gender identifying Billions actor has advocated for gender-neutral awards and scored Critics Choice supporting actor nods in 2017 and 2018. In addition to Billions, their credits include John Wick 3, Orange Is the New Black, Master of None and Younger.

The 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are set to take place on Saturday, March 4, at the beach by the Santa Monica Pier.

The 2022 Spirit Awards’ top winner was The Lost Daughter.

In addition to moving to gender-neutral categories, this year the Independent Spirit Awards added categories for best breakthrough performance (film) and best supporting performance in a new scripted series (TV), with all performance categories, except for breakthrough performance, featuring up to 10 nominees. Film Independent also increased the budget cap for eligible films up to $30 million with the cap for the John Cassavetes Award also rising to $1 million.