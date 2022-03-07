Spirit Awards: Taylour Paige Speaks About Impossible Circumstances While Accepting Best Lead Actress Prize

Taylour Paige spoke about the “impossible circumstances” of being human while accepting the best female lead honor for her titular role in Zola at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday.

The first-time winner became emotional during her acceptance speech. After admitting she was “in shock,” Paige joked that she wrote her speech ahead of time “because I’m not eloquent, and I’m drunk.”

“The day that I got nominated for this award, my grandmother passed away,” she shared. Paige said her late grandmother always encouraged her to be in the moment. “Thank you so much for this and thank you, grandma. What a journey this life is.”

Paige continued her speech by thanking “brilliant” director Janicza Bravo for having her star in the film. “Thank you so much for everything, for every detail. Just thank you for who you are,” she said.

The actress then thanked the cast of Zola, as well as the real-life Zola “for knowing that your story was worth telling and only the way that you could tell it was gold. … Thank you for just being you and your power and also helping me find my own.”

Zola is based on a viral Twitter thread about an exotic dancer’s long weekend with a new friend and her homicidal pimp.

“I really, really, really love the words ‘independent,’ ‘film’ and ‘spirit,’” Paige said. “The world that we live in, but also just being an artist, being a human, is really weird and you can feel like you’re alone and on this island and like being rejected, but the boundlessness of this — the spirit of this — is what keeps me uplifted in my attempt, so I just hope to keep attempting.”

The actress later said “it’s so hard to make movies” before she specifically thanked more Zola crew members for inspiring her throughout the filming process.

“It’s hard to be a human. It’s really weird. It’s like the most impossible circumstances and we’re all just trying, so thank you for being alive,” Paige concluded.

The actress beat out Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice), Brittany S. Hall (Test Pattern), Patti Harrison (Together Together) and Kali Reis (Catch the Fair One) to win the award.

The 2022 Independent Spirit Awards, which was hosted by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, took place on the beach in Santa Monica. It was televised on IFC and available to stream on AMC+.