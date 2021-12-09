TCM Big Screen Classics 2022 Lineup Unveiled (Exclusive)

Clockwise from top left: 'Casablanca,' 'Lady Sings the Blues,' 'It's a Wonderful Life,' 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' 'Poltergeist' and 'Smokey and the Bandit'

The party begins at Rick’s Café Américain and ends in Bedford Falls.

Eightieth anniversary screenings of Casablanca (1942) on Jan. 23 and 26 will kick off the TCM Big Screen Classics monthly schedule of cinematic masterpieces next year, and It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) will close the show on Dec. 18 and 21.

In between, the films being shown in more than 650 locations across the country for each event are Lady Sings the Blues (1972) in February, The Quiet Man (1952) in March, Singin’ in the Rain (1952) in April, Smokey and the Bandit (1977) in May, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) in June, Cabaret (1972) in July, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) and Poltergeist (1982) in September, In the Heat of the Night (1967) in October and To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) in November.

The movies usually play on Sundays and Wednesdays, with one notable exception: Fans can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, on a Thursday next year, with John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara and The Quiet Man.

Each film is presented digitally with theater-quality sound and in its original aspect ratio. Moviegoers also get pre- and post-feature insights presented by TCM hosts including Ben Mankiewicz.

“There is nothing that matches the joy of seeing a classic in the movie theater, and next year will see a slate of films celebrating anniversaries from every genre that will excite movie lovers of all kinds, in every corner of the country,” Genevieve McGillicuddy, vp enterprises and strategic partnerships at TCM, said in a statement. “With this series, we hope fans will rediscover films they love and also experience new-to-them films for the first time.”

TCM and Fathom Events, owned by AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings and Cineworld Group subsidiary Regal Cinemas, have partnered on the yearlong series since 2015. The 90 films they’ve shown so far have drawn overall attendance of 3.4 million, Fathom says.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with TCM to bring some of the greatest films ever made back to the big screen,” said Fathom Events vp studio relations Tom Lucas. “We are excited to announce a lineup of anniversary titles that span five decades and cover all genres of film.”

Tickets are on sale here or at participating theater box offices.