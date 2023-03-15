TCM Classic Film Festival: Angie Dickinson, ‘Rio Bravo’ Kicking Things Off

Angie Dickinson will be there to kick off the TCM Classic Film Festival next month when she helps introduce a world premiere screening of a 4k restoration of her 1959 film Rio Bravo, it was announced Wednesday.

Dickinson, 91, will chat with TCM host Ben Mankiewicz ahead of the April 13 event at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The Technicolor film has been restored in partnership with Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation as part of the yearlong celebration of Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary.

Film Foundation board members Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson also will be on hand to celebrate Warner Bros. Discovery’s multiyear partnership with The Film Foundation, which has restored or preserved more than 950 films since its 1990 launch.

“Any movie with Angie Dickinson is made better by the fact that Angie Dickinson is in it. Certainly, Rio Bravo is no exception,” Mankiewicz said in a statement. “As a bonus, it also has a couple of guys named John Wayne and Dean Martin.

“Moreover, to have Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Spielberg back for a second year in a row is such an honor, as well as an indication of the vital role TCM plays among the filmmaking community. This restoration is important not just for the film or for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros., but for the film-loving community at large.”

Directed by Howard Hawks, Rio Bravo stars Wayne as a sheriff named John Chance who teams with an unlikely bunch (Dickinson, Martin, Ricky Nelson, Walter Brennan) to fend off armed attackers intent on breaking out a prisoner (Claude Akins). It reportedly was made as a response to another classic Western with a lawman in trouble, the Gary Cooper-starring High Noon (1952).

“People ask what made it so great, and it’s just two words: John Wayne,” Dickinson, who portrays a widow named Feathers in the movie, said in 2012. “He really is an amazing star. I never really got to know him as much as I would have liked to, but I just stretched and stood on my toes and got all that I could get while I was there.”

Angie Dickinson with Ricky Nelson on the set of the Howard Hawks film. Courtesy Everett Collection

The 14th annual TCM festival, which runs four days through April 16, centers on the theme “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.”

As previously announced, Oscar-winning production designer Patrizia von Brandenstein and West Side Story star Russ Tamblyn will be feted with tributes this year. Plus, film historian Donald Bogle will receive the fourth annual Robert Osborne Award.

Information about festival passes can be found here.