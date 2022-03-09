Bruce Dern, Piper Laurie, Floyd Norman to Be Honored at TCM Classic Film Festival

From left: Bruce Dern, Piper Laurie and Floyd Norman will be on hand at the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival.

Oscar-nominated actors Bruce Dern and Piper Laurie and pioneering animator Floyd Norman will be feted during the 13th annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood next month, it was announced Wednesday.

Also unveiled: poolside screenings at the Hollywood Roosevelt of Richard Fleischer’s Soylent Green (1973) — actress Leigh Taylor-Young, 77, will be there for the sci-fi film that’s set in the year 2022 — Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) and the Elvis Presley classic Blue Hawaii (1961).

There also will be a midnight showing of John Waters’ Polyester (1981) with Odorama, a screening of the Mickey Spillane film noir I, The Jury (1953) in its original 3-D format and a special presentation of the Janet Gaynor-starring silent film 7th Heaven (1927), accompanied in person by the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra.

Dern, 85, received his Oscar noms for his performances in Coming Home (1978) and Nebraska (2013), both of which will play at the April 21-24 festival. Laurie, 90, will introduce screenings of Has Anybody Seen My Gal? (1952) and The Hustler (1961), for which she received the first of her three career noms. And Norman, 86, will be there when The Jungle Book (1967) is shown at the El Capitan; he worked on that film and many others at Walt Disney Studios.

After two years of going virtual, the festival is welcoming back fans with the theme “All Together Now: Back to the Big Screen.” A 40th anniversary screening of Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial will kick things off. Festival passes are on sale here.