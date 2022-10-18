TCM Classic Film Festival Sets 2023 Dates

- Share this article on Facebook
The TCM Classic Film Festival returns to Hollywood for its 14th edition on April 13-16, it was announced Tuesday.
The theme is “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet: Celebrating Film Legacies.” Warner Bros. will commemorate its 100th anniversary in 2023.
“We know fans of classic movies look forward all year to the TCM Classic Film Festival — and believe me, we at TCM do, too,” TCM general manager Pola Changnon said in a statement. “We were reminded last year that being together in person, celebrating these movies with others who love them, is very special — it’s like finding your movie tribe all gathered in one place. We’re honored to bring this classic movie experience to Hollywood again in April.”
As usual, attendees will be treated to a lineup of classic movies, presentations and panel discussions and appearances by stars and filmmakers.
Fans were back this year after two years of going digital because of the pandemic.
The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel will serve as the festival’s home base, and passes will go on sale in December. More information can be found here.
