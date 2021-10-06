TCM Classic Film Festival Plans a Return With Fans in April

Attendees packed the lobby of the Hollywood Roosevelt for the TCM Classic Film Festival in April 2019.

The heck with these virtual red carpets!

After two years of going digital because of the pandemic, the TCM Classic Film Festival announced Wednesday that it is welcoming fans back to Hollywood for its 2022 edition on April 21-24. The theme: “All Together Now: Back to the Big Screen.”

“We are thrilled to be returning to Hollywood for our 13th festival next spring,” TCM general manager Pola Changnon said in a statement. “We were grateful to share the TCM Classic Film Festival with fans virtually the last two years, but there’s nothing like being in a theater enjoying the movies the way they were meant to be seen — on the big screen.”

About a month before the 2020 festival was set to begin, TCM canceled its signature fan-favorite event and replaced it with a “Special Home Edition.” (Trivia note: A remastered 35th anniversary screening of Back to the Future was going to kick things off, and a hand- and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre featuring Lily Tomlin also was planned.)

Another virtual fest took place in May, this time with programming streaming on HBO Max.

As it was in the pre-pandemic era, attendees next year will be treated to four days of movies, presentations, panel discussions and appearances by film legends (HBO Max will be involved, too). The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, site of the first Academy Awards in 1929, will again be at the center of it all.

Passes for the 2022 festival will go on sale in November and include an early bird discount window. Execs say appropriate safety protocols based on guidance from the CDC, the state of California and the city of Los Angeles will be implemented. Click here for more information.