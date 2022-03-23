Warren Beatty, Pam Grier, Drew Barrymore, Kevin Bacon Headed to TCM Classic Film Festival

From left: Warren Beatty, Pam Grier, Drew Barrymore and Kevin Bacon will appear at the TCM Classic Film Festival.

Warren Beatty, Pam Grier, Jane Seymour, Tony Bill, Margaret O’Brien, Drew Barrymore, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Lori Petty, Kevin Bacon and Topher Grace are on the way to the TCM Classic Film Festival next month.

For a 40th anniversary screening of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), which kicks off the April 21-24 event in Hollywood, Barrymore will walk the red carpet with her onscreen brother Henry Thomas, director Steven Spielberg and producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Also at the festival, Hilton-Jacobs, Glynn Turman, Garrett Morris, Steven Williams and director Michael Schultz will be on hand to introduce their seminal coming-of-age dramedy Cooley High (1975), about a group of Chicago teens preparing for life after high school.

Bill, fellow producer Michael Phillips and screenwriter David S. Ward will discuss their classic caper film The Sting (1973); Bacon, Paul Reiser, Steve Guttenberg and Tim Daly will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Diner (1982); and Petty, Anne Ramsay, Ann Cusack, Megan Cavanagh and Jon Lovitz will attend a screening of A League of Their Own (1992).

Also set to appear: O’Brien for Little Women (1949), Grier for Coffy (1973), Beatty for Heaven Can Wait (1978), Seymour for Somewhere in Time (1980), Grace for Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) and Aileen Quinn for Annie (1982).

Plus, Paula Abdul will introduce a 70th anniversary screening of Singin’ in the Rain (1952) — Gene Kelly, her mentor and friend, inspired her to become a dancer — and Keith Carradine, a huge fan of James Cagney, will be there for Angels With Dirty Faces (1938).

Earlier, organizers announced that Bruce Dern, Piper Laurie and Floyd Norman will receive honors at the festival, Lily Tomlin will get a hand and footprint ceremony in the TCL Chinese courtyard and Leonard Maltin will receive the third Robert Osborne Award.

After two virtual years because of the pandemic, the event returns with fans and the theme “All Together Now: Back to the Big Screen.” Passes are available here.