×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Warren Beatty, Pam Grier, Drew Barrymore, Kevin Bacon Headed to TCM Classic Film Festival

Also set to attend next month: Margaret O’Brien, Jane Seymour, Tony Bill, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Lori Petty, Topher Grace and Paula Abdul.

Warren Beatty, Pam Grier, Drew Barrymore
From left: Warren Beatty, Pam Grier, Drew Barrymore and Kevin Bacon will appear at the TCM Classic Film Festival. Steve Granitz/WireImage; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Warren Beatty, Pam Grier, Jane Seymour, Tony Bill, Margaret O’Brien, Drew Barrymore, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Lori Petty, Kevin Bacon and Topher Grace are on the way to the TCM Classic Film Festival next month.

For a 40th anniversary screening of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), which kicks off the April 21-24 event in Hollywood, Barrymore will walk the red carpet with her onscreen brother Henry Thomas, director Steven Spielberg and producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Also at the festival, Hilton-Jacobs, Glynn Turman, Garrett Morris, Steven Williams and director Michael Schultz will be on hand to introduce their seminal coming-of-age dramedy Cooley High (1975), about a group of Chicago teens preparing for life after high school.

Related Stories

Hemp Hera
Lifestyle

What's Inside "Everyone Wins" Nominees Gift Bag: From Liposuction Treatments to Scottish Castle Stay

Ariana DeBose as Anita (Oscar nominee for best supporting actress) and David Alvarez as Bernardo.
Movie Features

'West Side Story' Producer Kristie Macosko Krieger Says Steven Spielberg Wanted "Gritty and Real" Take on the Classic Musical

Bill, fellow producer Michael Phillips and screenwriter David S. Ward will discuss their classic caper film The Sting (1973); Bacon, Paul Reiser, Steve Guttenberg and Tim Daly will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Diner (1982); and Petty, Anne Ramsay, Ann Cusack, Megan Cavanagh and Jon Lovitz will attend a screening of A League of Their Own (1992).

Also set to appear: O’Brien for Little Women (1949), Grier for Coffy (1973), Beatty for Heaven Can Wait (1978), Seymour for Somewhere in Time (1980), Grace for Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) and Aileen Quinn for Annie (1982).

Plus, Paula Abdul will introduce a 70th anniversary screening of Singin’ in the Rain (1952) — Gene Kelly, her mentor and friend, inspired her to become a dancer — and Keith Carradine, a huge fan of James Cagney, will be there for Angels With Dirty Faces (1938).

Earlier, organizers announced that Bruce Dern, Piper Laurie and Floyd Norman will receive honors at the festival, Lily Tomlin will get a hand and footprint ceremony in the TCL Chinese courtyard and Leonard Maltin will receive the third Robert Osborne Award.

After two virtual years because of the pandemic, the event returns with fans and the theme “All Together Now: Back to the Big Screen.” Passes are available here.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad