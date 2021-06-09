Turner Classic Movies ‘Plot Thickens’ Podcast Takes on Lucille Ball

Fabled comedienne Lucille Ball will be the subject of the third installment of the Turner Classic Movies podcast The Plot Thickens, hosted by Ben Mankiewicz, it was announced Wednesday.

The 10-episode Ball podcast will premiere in October and feature more than 50 new interviews in an examination of her life, from her early years as a model to her “triumphant takeover of television,” a network statement says. It promises “surprising revelations at every turn.”

Meanwhile, season two of The Plot Thickens, “The Devil’s Candy,” which will go behind the scenes of the notorious 1990 Warner Bros. flop The Bonfire of the Vanities, arrives June 29 via a production partnership with Campside Media.

The title comes from the best-selling 1991 book written by Julie Salamon, who was a journalist embedded in the production; she’ll co-host the seven-episode podcast with Mankiewicz. The movie, based on the sensational 1987 novel by Tom Wolfe, was directed by Brian De Palma and starred Tom Hanks, Melanie Griffith and Bruce Willis.

“There have been plenty of lemons in movie history, but none that have been so meticulously recorded,” Mankiewicz says. “Julie Salamon’s book was a gift to film lovers, film students and perhaps most critically, movie executives. She lays out a blueprint for what will go wrong if you lose your way. We’re thrilled to bring her book and her recordings to life with this season of the podcast.”

The Bonfire of the Vanities will make its TCM premiere July 5, kicking off a selection of De Palma films. It will be followed by Obsession (1976), Sisters (1972), Blow Out (1981) and Body Double (1984).