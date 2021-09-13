Technicolor Expands Visual Effects Leadership

Technicolor Creative Studios has named Matt Jacobs as VFX / LED supervisor and Nicolas Aithadi as VFX supervisor. Both will oversee VFX production across Technicolor Creative Studios VFX brands including MPC.

MPC’s recent and upcoming work includes Cruella, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the Last Duel and The Little Mermaid. Its work has also included Jon Favreau’s virtual production work on The Lion King and VFX Oscar winner The Jungle Book.

Jacobs returns to Technicolor/MPC after having worked in a freelance capacity, focused on LED virtual production shoots and assisting in the development of VFX technology. “Technicolor Creative Studios is a pioneer of virtual production,” says Jacobs. “This is a fantastic opportunity to take what I’ve learned in the LED technology space and work with [the] team … to advance the craft of virtual production even further.”

Academy Award- and BAFTA-nominated VFX supervisor Aithadi comes from a stint at Scanline VFX. Earlier he spent 17 years at MPC, where he worked on titles including VFX Oscar and BAFTA-nominated Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Technicolor is now using the Technicolor Creative Studios moniker for its collective of VFX and animation studios including MPC Film and Episodic, Mr. X, Technicolor Pre-Production, MPC Advertising, The Mill and Mikros Animation. Last week, Technicolor announced that its Mikros VFX studio would be merged into the MPC episodic brand.