‘Ted Lasso’ Ensemble Accepts Best Comedy Cast SAG Award Remotely

Ted Lasso took home the the award for best comedy series ensemble at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday.



The series was nominated alongside the ensembles of The Great, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Only Murders in the Building.

When the series was announced as the winner, the cast, who appeared virtually, could be shown immediately celebrating. Holding the award, star Hannah Waddingham expressed gratitude for the honor.

“Even though we’re a complete gaggle of idiots, we’re so appreciative. Thank you so so much and we wish we were there with you,” she said. She also thanked Apple and Warner Bros., as well as co-star Juno Temple, who was in attendance at the award show.

“Juno Temple! We love you,” Waddingham said.

Going into the ceremony, Ted Lasso was among the top TV nominees, scoring five nominations. Earlier, Sudeikis won a SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series.

Backstage, Sudeikis acknowledged that thus far “it’s been a heck of a run” for the series. “They’re scattered between L.A., New York and now we have one here in London. Just one less thing to pack,” he said of the myriad of awards the series has accumulated.

After Waddingham gave a shout-out to Temple during their acceptance speech, Sudeikis quipped that Temple managed to be at the show in person because “she just has a better agent.” “She shows up, lands, hair and makeup on the plane, goes right to set, crushes it and back on the plane. She flies back every night, it’s an insane situation,” he said. As for their cast bringing a Ted Lasso energy, Sudeikis said, “We already had it. It was self-made, self-contained at this point. This is legitimate gravy on an already decent mashed potato.”

The SAG Awards win marks another honor for the series which became a breakout hit. Last year, the Apple TV+ series, which stars Sudeikis as an American football coach who moves to the U.K. to manage a British soccer team, won a total of 11 Emmys, including acting prizes for Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Waddingham, as well as its first series prize ever for outstanding comedy.

Sudeikis closed a deal for a third season of the series, with filming currently underway. With the series gaining popularity, Sudeikis reflected on the pressures that come with the upcoming third season backstage at the SAG Awards. “I think you try not to worry about it. You can’t help at this point know that people enjoy the show and love the show and these characters. You make this stuff for yourselves [with] season one. Season two we got to share with folks and now everybody, not just those of us who work on the show but who watch and enjoy the show, feels a certain bit of ownership and cares about these characters as much as we do. That’s a plus in any situation,” he said.

The 28th annual SAG Awards was broadcast live on TNT and TBS from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. For the first time, the show will be available the following day on HBO Max.