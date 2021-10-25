‘Fosse/Verdon,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ Stars Join “Anti-American Dream Thriller” ‘The Lot’ (Exclusive)

Tedra Millan (Fosse/Verdon) and Michael Reagan (Lovecraft Country) have joined the cast of Speakeasy Pictures’ indie thriller The Lot.

The two will take the lead in the feature — described by the filmmakers as an “anti-American dream thriller” — which follows a young, newly-homeless couple who are tormented by masked strangers in a secluded parking lot. The film explores mental illness and America’s obsession with capitalism.

Directed by Jason Miller (Echo Boomers), The Lot will be filmed entirely in Chicago’s Deerfield suburb over a four-week shoot. The feature, according to Speakeasy co-founder and producer Seth Savoy, is one of the first productions to instate better terms for its crew than those requested by IATSE. The producers raised additional funds for more filming days, allowing them to cap each workday at 10 hours.

“Like many, we are disappointed with the harsh work conditions that continue to be the standard in our industry,” said Savoy. “We hope to prove that if productions like ours can treat their crew with better pay, more time off, and more respectful working conditions, so can the studios & streamers. This is long overdue, and we are honored to take a stand with the talented people who help films get made.”

The Lot is produced by Savoy, Ware, Tony Kamin and Erica Duffy of Camera Ambassador, and executive produced by Ted Riley, Mark Glassgow at Chicago Media Angels and NoiseFloor. Speakeasy is the production company that was also behind Savoy’s 2020 feature directorial debut Echo Boomers, starring Michael Shannon, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Alex Pettyfer.

Millan is represented by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Reagan is represented by Park Artists Group.