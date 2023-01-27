‘Teen Wolf’ Alum Arden Cho Addresses Movie Release After Opting Out: “No Regrets”

Arden Cho, who played Kira on the MTV series Teen Wolf but does not appear in the new sequel film, took to social media on the day of the movie’s Paramount+ release to give an update on her mindset.

After a Twitter user posted Thursday that he was thinking of Cho that day because it was “probably a bit of a rough time for her,” the actress replied to seemingly assure fans she had no regrets about skipping director Russell Mulcahy’s Teen Wolf: The Movie, although she did not specifically mention the project by name.

“Don’t worry babies,” she tweeted. “Thanks for your support. Looking forward to better in 2023! Don’t be scared to walk away or turn down an opportunity if you know it’s not fair and it won’t make you happy! You deserve better. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise! Love you all, no regrets!”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Cho’s representatives for further comment.

Paramount+ announced last year that Teen Wolf, which signed off in 2017 after six seasons, would be revisited in a sequel film featuring most of the core cast, including Tyler Posey (Scott McCall), Crystal Reed (Allison Argent), Tyler Hoechlin (Derek Hale), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin) and Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore). Neither Cho nor Dylan O’Brien, who launched his career on the Jeff Davis-created series as Stiles Stilinski, appear in the film.

Deadline reported at the time of the film’s announcement that Cho, the only woman of color among the show’s four female regulars, had turned down the movie due to having been offered half the per-episode salary of the three other actresses.

During a May interview with The Cut, Cho opened up about the situation, saying about her salary that she believed she was “actually offered even less.” Cho’s Kira was a love interest of Scott’s on three seasons before her character was written out following season five.

Additionally, she told the publication about her stance on the film: “I wasn’t saying ‘no’ necessarily for me or because I was angry. I was saying ‘no’ because I hope that there will be more equality in the future.”

In an August interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cho said, “As an Asian woman, I was taught to not rock the boat. Something I’m learning in my 30s is that it’s important to stand up for yourself in some scenarios, even if it’s just a simple ‘Hey, that wasn’t cool.'”

Since leaving Teen Wolf, Cho has recurred on NBC’s Chicago Med and starred on Netflix’s Partner Track.